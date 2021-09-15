iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max with 120Hz display, up to 1TB storage launched, prices start at Rs 119,900

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have been announced with tons of upgrades. As always, the new iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are more premium iPhones compared to the cheaper iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. However, the one much-anticipated feature is the 120Hz ProMotion display that brings a higher refresh rate to the new iPhones for the first time, bumping, from the existing 60Hz seen on the iPhone 12 series. Apple has also launched the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. The company has also unveiled new iPads and the all-new Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple says that the iPhone 13 Pro models pack new camera upgrades, including a Telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, an ultra-wide with a larger sensor for better low-light photography, and a wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture. Apple has finally added Night mode on all cameras, and there's an all-new Macro mode available on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The company also showcased what it calls Photographic styles, which will be available for editing in real-time as the photo is rendered.

The iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch display, the same as the iPhone 12 series.

Talking about the prices, the iPhone 13 Pro will be available at $999 (approximately Rs 73,000) while the Pro Max model at $1099 (approximately Rs 81,000). In India, the iPhone 13 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 119,900 while the iPhone 13 Pro Max at starting prices of Rs 129,900.