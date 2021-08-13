iPhone 13 Pro launch soon: Specs, camera features, India price, and all that we know so far

The launch of the next-gen iPhone 13 series is around the corner. Last year the iPhone 12 got delayed due to supply constraints and the pandemic. However, that should not be the case with the upcoming iPhone 13 series. As per an analyst, the lineup will arrive in the third week of September. We will likely see four smartphones in the iPhone 13 series - iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

A report revealed that people preferred buying higher-end iPhone 12 models so that Apple might have a larger focus on the upcoming Pro models. According to the leaks, iPhone 13 Pro will see a few design changes, including the introduction of a trimmed down notch, bigger lenses and a slightly thicker chassis. A more recent leak highlights some new camera features like video portrait, Pro-res video mode and new filters.

Besides this, the smartphone may sport a 120Hz LTPO display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a bigger battery and more. Now that you have a brief idea of the expected features of the iPhone 13 Pro let's talk about it in detail.

iPhone 13 Pro specs and features

--The iPhone 13 has been subjected to plenty of leaks, but there were barely any leaks that pointed towards the camera features. That said, a fresh new report from Bloomberg claims that upcoming iPhones will get a bokeh video feature similar to the iPhone's image bokeh implementation. In addition to that, a Pro-res video mode will be introduced to allow the recording of higher quality footage. There will also be a new filter mode to improve the colour and appearance of the photos.

iPhone 13 series dummy models including the iPhone 13 Pro (second device from left)

--As far as the design is concerned, the iPhone 13 Pro will follow the same design language as the current version. However, it is going to see a few changes here and there. The upcoming iPhone 13 Pro, like the other iPhone models, will get trimmed down a notch. This will be achieved by placing the infrared flood illuminator, sensor and dot projector in a single module. Also, the earpiece will be moved to the top. Furthermore, a report from Digitimes says that the die size of the VSCEL chip used in the Face-ID system will shrink by 40 per cent to 50 per cent.

--In another report, DigiTimes claims that iPhone 13 might get a battery upgrade without needing a bigger chassis. As per the publication, upcoming iPhones will make use of integrated passive devices (IPDs) for peripheral iPhone chips. These chipsets are reported to be slimmer than their previously used counterparts. Thus leaving more space to put in bigger batteries, while the report didn't mention what iPhones will get IPD's. But it did reveal that Apple has approved chipmaker TSMC's sixth-gen manufacturing process for the production of these IPD's. So there's a possibility that the iPhone 13 Pro will ship with one of these chipsets.

--According to a Chinese source, the iPhone 13 Pro will get a 3,095mAh battery up from the 2815mAh cell on the iPhone 12 Pro. While this isn't a massive upgrade, it should offer better battery life when paired with the upcoming A15 Bionic chipset. TSMC has already begun producing A15 chipsets for the upcoming iPhone 13 models. Also, we have learnt that the chipset will be based on a 5nm manufacturing process similar to the A14 Bionic.

--Plenty of dummy iPhone units have also surfaced online, as per which the iPhone 13 Pro will feature larger lenses, a bigger camera module and a flatter camera bump. Moving forward, the smartphone may see a 120Hz LTPO panel with an always-on display and an in-display fingerprint scanning feature. As per Elec, Samsung is developing these displays for the Pro models.

--The iPhone 13 Pro may also get up to 1TB storage, Wedbush Analysts claim. Last month, TrendForce denied the fact saying that the upcoming lineup will ship with storage similar to iPhone 12 lineup. So nothing can be said for sure, as of now.

--In the camera department, iPhone 13 Pro is suggested to feature a six-element lens up from the five-element lens on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. Famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the ultrawide lens on iPhone 13 Pro will get support for autofocus for the first time. In addition to that, the primary camera lens will feature an f/1.5 lens, unlike the f/1.6 on the current models. This will allow for better night shots and bokeh images. Not to miss, LiDAR sensor and sensor-shift stabilisation are coming to all iPhone 13 models.

--Finally, we have learnt about the inclusion of a bigger coil for faster wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. EverythingApplePro in a YouTube video mentioned that the increase in size might improve heat management and lead to higher wattage support. This, in turn, means that we may see fast wireless charging on upcoming iPhone 13 models.

iPhone 13 Pro launch date

The iPhone 12 series got delayed due to the pandemic and supply constraints last year. But that's unlikely to happen with the upcoming iPhone lineup. According to analyst Daniel Ives, iPhone 13 may launch in the third week of September. So it's obvious that iPhone 13 Pro will arrive during the same event.

iPhone 13 Pro India price

Currently, there's no information about the pricing of the iPhone 13 Pro. However, we are expecting a slight increase in the pricing of the upcoming model. The current-gen iPhone 12 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. Keeping that and rumoured changes in mind, we expect iPhone 13 Pro to be made available at a starting price of Rs 1,22,900.