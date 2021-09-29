iPhone 13 Pro Max has world's best smartphone display, says DisplayMate

iPhone 13 Pro Max's 120Hz ProMotion display may be giving some users issues, but it has emerged as the world's best smartphone display. DisplayMate has honoured the display on the iPhone 13 Pro Max with the "Best Smartphone Display Award". The display has been awarded the performance grade of A+, which DisplayMate said is its highest ever Display Performance Grade for a device. It is not surprising to hear the iPhone 13 Pro Max winning accolades already, but their users have a different story to tell.

DisplayMate's award to iPhone 13 Pro Max's 6.7-inch display is a result of "extensive lab tests and measurements" that resulted in it being an "impressive excellent top tier world class smartphone display." The display has a close to textbook perfect calibration accuracy and performance, which the firm said is indistinguishable from perfect. The display also sets or matches 12 Smartphone Display Performance Records, which include 6 of the visually indistinguishable from perfect ones, according to DisplayMate.

What DisplayMate said is that the LTPO display that Apple has used on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best of all you would find on top-class phones. Last year, the same award went to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which, although featuring the best display in the entire iPhone 12 series, lacked a high refresh rate like this time. The iPhone 13 Pro Max features a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, which is what Apple uses for adaptive refresh rate technology. The iPhone's screen can go as low as 10Hz and as high as 120Hz, depending on what apps you are using. But this cannot be changed manually and is something only the phone's software will determine.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max's brightness was found to be the highest full-screen brightness for smartphones with OLED displays, DisplayMate said in its expansive analysis. The display can have a brightness of 1,000 nits for typical content, while HDR content enjoys a brightness of 1,200 nits, which is unusually high. To put it in comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a typical brightness of 800 nits, while for the HDR content, it is 1,200 nits. DisplayMate also mentioned that the other aspects of the iPhone 13 Pro Max's display, such as absolute colour accuracy, highest contrast ratio, and lowest screen reflectance all got perfect scores after the analysis.

This is just another feather in Apple's cap, but the urgent thing to do right now for Apple is not to celebrate this award. Instead, it needs to quickly fix the issue that is causing some apps to behave differently on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple said there is a bug that stops apps from taking advantage of the high refresh rate, and that it will soon fix it. At the same time, Apple released a set of guidelines for developers to learn how they can allow their apps to make full use of the ProMotion display on the iPhone 13 duo.