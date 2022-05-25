iPhone 13 Pro Max is available with Rs 18,000 discount after exchange offer

Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 14, various third-party online and offline retail stores are selling the iPhone 13 series models at discounted prices. iStore is offering a decent discount offer on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. An exchange offer is available as well.

The iStore is originally selling the iPhone 13 Pro Max for Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage model. Interested buyers with HDFC credit or debit cards will be available to get Rs 3,000 cashback, which brings the price down to Rs 1,26,900. Additionally, buyers can trade in their old phone for up to Rs 18,000, which is inclusive of Rs 3,000 extra bonus. On applying both offers, the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max will drop down to Rs 1,08,900.

The exchange value, however, depends on the condition of the phone you are exchanging with. If there are dents or the screen or any other part is damaged, the final exchange will be much lower than Rs 18,000. It is also worth noting that one needs to exchange an old iPhone, say the iPhone XR, to get the maximum exchange value. As per iStore clause, buyers must exchange their old phone only through the authorised exchange partners Cashify and Servify.

The offer is valid for all iPhone 13 Pro Max models. After the discount, the 128GB storage model can be grabbed for Rs 108900, while the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage versions are listed for Rs 1,18,900, Rs 138900 and 158900, respectively. These prices are inclusive of the bank offer as well as the exchange offer.

Is the deal worth it?

At these discounted prices, the iPhone 13 Pro Max makes for an amazing deal, especially for people who are still using an old iPhone XR or even an iPhone 11.

However, if you can wait for some more time, the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is likely to drop after Apple unveils its next-generation iPhone lineup, dubbed the iPhone 14 series. If you can't wait, the iPhone 13 Pro Max makes for a pretty decent deal for the discounted price.

As far as specifications are concerned, the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate with an LTPO panel. It is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip, a triple rear camera setup, better battery life, and much more. The successor iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be a much-upgraded version in almost all key departments. The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes in green, graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue colour options.

ALSO READ: | Xiaomi Mi Band 7 with 1.62-inch AMOLED display launched: Price and specifications

ALSO READ: | Watching TV for long hours can increase risk of heart disease, new study reveals

ALSO READ: | On Amazon, plastic bucket goes for Rs 25,999 and bathroom mugs cost Rs 10,000 after discount