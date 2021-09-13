iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max to feature 1TB storage option, AirPods 3 may cost same as first-generation AirPods

Apple's "California Streaming" event is right around the corner, and the expectations for the next iPhone include upgrades to the hardware. The iPhone 13 is going to come with better cameras, better displays, and a better processor. However, some of this "better" hardware is likely to only come to the Pro models. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took a stab again to predict that the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will feature a 1TB storage option, a first on an iPhone.

AppleInsider cites Kuo's latest note to break down what Tuesday's event will be all about. The iPhone 13 will follow the same hierarchy as the iPhone 12, which means there will be four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini. There will be no changes to their display sizes, but the notch may get a bit smaller this time. But among all the changes expected, the Pro models are going to get the most of them. For instance, the 1TB storage option will be available only on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Kuo is not positive about the 1TB storage option on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. And since the Pro models will exclusively have that kind of storage, the maximum prices for them are going to be much higher this time. Kuo, however, has predicted year-over-year growth in iPhone 13 shipments despite higher prices. And even though the iPhone 13 launch is going to happen amid the global chip crisis, Apple is very less likely to see an impact on iPhone 13 shipments versus last year's iPhone 12 shipments in the same period.

Of course, there will be new iPhone and Apple Watch models, but the next-generation AirPods are also likely to tag along. Dubbed AirPods 3, the next truly wireless earphones from Apple may replace the original AirPods. This means that the price of the AirPods 3 may be the same as the original AirPods, but the latter will not be discontinued. However, it is possible the price of the AirPods may drop.

There is another possibility that Kuo hinted at, and according to that, the price of the AirPods 3 may be higher than that of the AirPods 2. The price of the AirPods 2 may not change after the launch of AirPods 3, and that will create a new price category for Apple's wearables.

The sales of AirPods have dipped over recent months, and Kuo is not expecting any uptick anytime soon, at least until after the fourth quarter of 2021. However, the first quarter of 2022 may see a growth of 15 per cent in the sales of AirPods, riding on the new model.