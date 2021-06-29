iPhone 13 Pro to come with an upgraded ultra-wide camera with autofocus

Apple is said to bring massive changes to the camera department on the iPhone 13 series set to launch later this year. Now, the latest report claims that the Pro models of the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will sport an improved ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus compared to the current fixed-focus lens. The new addition to the iPhone 13 Pro models will give them an edge like wide-angle and telephoto lens and will also offer users the ability to adjust the lens for focusing.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a new investor note, has claimed that the massive camera improvements on the Pro models of the iPhone 13. Kuo adds that the improved ultra-wide lens with autofocus will help with sharp results. Kuo has also added that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models will come with an ultra-wide lens with six elements, an upgrade from a five-element setup. The new enhancements on the iPhone 13 Pro models should help Apple further take the lead in the camera segment against the competition from Samsung and others.

Further, Kuo (via 9to5Mac) has also added that while the Pro models will improve ultra-wide lens with autofocus this year, Apple will add the feature to all regular models in 2022.

Notably, this is not the first time that Kuo has predicted improvements to the ultra-wide camera. Last year, in a note in November, Kuo said that iPhone 13 Pro models would come with a f/1.8 aperture with a 6P lens with autofocus. The current iPhone 12 series comes with an f/2.4 aperture with a 5P lens with a fixed focus.

Earlier this year, Kuo had claimed that the iPhone 13 series would feature improved low-light camera performance.

In another report, Digitimes has claimed that Apple has started putting together shipments of passive components required for iPhone 13 series production. This also means that Apple may launch the new iPhones in its usual timeline of September launch and late September to early October availability in most markets globally.

Based on the rumours so far, the iPhone 13 may also launch as the iPhone 12S. The new iPhone models are likely to come with a similar design as the iPhone 12. Some of the usual improvements touted include an improved and new processor under the hood, enhanced 5G support, 120Hz display support, and finally, a smaller display notch. A recent report claimed that the iPhone 13 range could be announced this year on September 14, while the pre-orders may start on September 17.