iPhone 13 Pro v. iPhone 13 Pro Max: India prices, key specifications, features, and everything else

Apple finally launched the iPhone 13 series at its California Streaming event on September 14, and it includes the mighty iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new high-end iPhone devices bring a lot of exclusive features that Apple says are the best you can experience on an iPhone. There are better cameras, better battery life, and the biggest of them all, a ProMotion Display, which is Apple's cheeky term for adaptive refresh rate screen. The pricey iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are for people who want the maximum, so here is how they differ.

Below is the comparison between the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max with regards to their specifications, features, and prices in India.

iPhone 13 Pro v. iPhone 13 Pro Max prices in India

iPhone 13 Pro costs

Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB option

Rs 1,29,900 for the 256GB option

Rs 1,49,900 for the 512GB option

Rs 1,69,900 for the 1TB option

iPhone 13 Pro Max costs

Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB option

Rs 1,39,900 for the 256GB option

Rs 1,59,900 for the 512GB option

Rs 1,79,900 for the 1TB option

The pre-order for both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will start from September 17, while shipping will begin from September 24 from the Apple Store. Both the iPhone 13 Pro models come in Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, and Graphite colours.

iPhone 13 Pro v. iPhone 13 Pro Max specifications and features

Display: The only difference between the displays on the iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max model is the size. The iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display. The technologies on both displays are all the same, and, yes, the best of the best. It is a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, which means the refresh rate can vary between 10Hz and 120Hz. This is similar to what a horde of Android phones has had for years. The adaptive refresh rate will mean the phone will automatically detect the refresh rate according to the content being displayed and the way it is being used. But Apple is not giving an option to customise the refresh rate manually, which may be a dealbreaker for some. The iPhone 13 Pro models also have an LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2532x1170-pixels (460PPI) on the 13 Pro and 2778x1284-pixels (458PPI) on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Processor: The entire iPhone 13 series uses the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, but the iPhone 13 Pro models have a slight edge. That is because the A15 Bionic has a new 5-core GPU, instead of the 4-core GPU on the non-Pro models. The chipset has a 6-core GPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. There is also a 16-core Neural Engine in the chipset.

Cameras: Both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have the same cameras. There is a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. There is 3X optical zoom on the primary wide camera, along with a range of 6x optical zoom across all cameras. The digital zoom supported is 15X, however. There is Night Mode on all the sensors. Apple has introduced sensor-shift stabilisation in the cameras that aids the dual optical image stabilisation. There is a Smart HDR 4 feature that enhances photos taken against a bright source of light. Apple's most advanced technologies are Cinematic Mode and Photographic Styles.

Battery: Apple said the iPhone 13 Pro Max has the most battery power in an iPhone. It can last up to 28 hours with continuous video playback and 95 hours of audio playback. The iPhone 13 Pro comes with a video playback time of 22 hours and an audio playback time of 75 hours. Both iPhone 13 Pro models support MagSafe and Qi wireless charging. There is 20W fast charging also available.