iPhone 13 selling at a discount fo Rs 11,000 on Amazon

It's raining discounts on the iPhone 13 and if you have been planning to buy one, you should have a look at the deals. After India iStore, Apptronix, now Amazon is offering a discount of up to Rs 11,000 on the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13, which is priced at Rs 79,900, is selling at a flat discount of Rs 74,900 on Amazon. Buyers can further reduce the price of the phone by trading in their old phones. The discount is available on the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants.

Discount on iPhone 13

Amazon is offering a flat discount of Rs 5000 on the iPhone 13. Additionally, buyers can get a discount of Rs 6000 on ICICI, Kotak and SBI credit and debit cards. The cashback will bring the price down to Rs 68,900 for the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13. Whereas the 256GB variant can be purchased at Rs 78,900, the 512GB variant can be bought at Rs 98,900 after applying the discount of Rs 11,000. The cashback will be credited to users' bank accounts within 90 days of purchase.

Additionally, Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,350. This means that if you have a phone in a good condition, you can further get a discount of up to Rs 15,000 on the iPhone 13. However, the exchange value depends on various factors including the make year, the condition of your phone, as well as battery health.

iPhone 13: Specifications

iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple doesn't reveal the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3240mAh battery that comes with support for up to 20W fast charging.