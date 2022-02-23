iPhone 13 selling at an effective price of Rs 50,900 on India iStore, here's how the deal works

If you are planning to get an iPhone 13 but don't want to pay the exorbitant price, you should check out the deals offered by India iStore. The iPhone 13, which is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, is being sold at an effective price of Rs 50,900. The iPhone 13 was launched in India in September 2021. The iPhone 13 series includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple is speculated to launch the iPhone 14 in September this year but it is still a good time to buy an iPhone 13 and that, too, with such deals and offers. The iPhone 13 can be purchased for as low as Rs 50,900 for the 128GB variant from India iStore. The price of the iPhone 13 128GB is Rs 79,900 but India iStore is offering a flat store discount of Rs 5000 along with an additional Rs 6000 cashback. The cashback is only offered on back cards including ICICI Bank debit, credit cards, Kotak bank debit, credit cards, and SBI credit cards.

To further sweeten the deal, India iStore is offering a huge exchange bonus on your old device. You can get upto Rs 18000 in exchange for your old phone. However, only if you trade in an iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or even the iPhone 12, you can get a higher value. However, the exchange value will depend on the condition of your old phone. If your phone is physically damaged, you will not get the promised amount after physical verification. So make sure you enter correct details about your old phone.

The deal is not only applicable on the 128Gb variant of the phone, it can be applied on the 256GB and the 512GB models as well. The price of the 256GB variant will be down to Rs 60,900 from Rs 89,900 and Rs 80,900 for the 512GB variant. Apart from the India iStore, the deal is also available in partner stores including Aptronixindia, FutureWorld, and MyImagineStore as well.