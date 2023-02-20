iPhone 13 selling for Rs 62,999 on Flipkart, is it a right time to buy or should you wait? 

The iPhone 13 is available with up to Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart. Currently, its base variant is retailing for Rs 62,999, but customers with HDFC bank cards can enjoy an additional Rs 2,000 off. This makes the smartphone effectively available for Rs 60,999, down from the MRP of Rs 69,900. While the deal may seem lucrative, the pertinent question is -- should you buy the smartphone now or wait? Or should you consider getting an iPhone 14? Let's find out.

Before we go forward, let's take a look at the iPhone 14 price in India. The smartphone is currently selling for Rs 72,999 for the same 128GB storage. It comes with an MRP of Rs 79,900. If you're wondering which smartphone to buy, both iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are the same in terms of looks, though the former offers relatively better performance. The iPhone 14 is also a better option for cameras; however, the iPhone 13 is still solid for upcoming creators.

In that case, if you want an affordable iPhone, the iPhone 13 won't disappoint. If you want to experience the latest smartphone, the iPhone 14 is sufficient. Moreover, the iPhone 14 will have an additional year of iOS updates compared to the iPhone 13, which increases the phone's lifetime.

Is it the right time to buy iPhone 13 or should you wait?

If you're convinced that the iPhone 13 is your choice, at the current price (with the bank offer), it is a good deal. iPhones' prices on Flipkart fluctuate and sometimes the stocks don't last, especially during the sale season. Currently, there are no major sales events on Flipkart, therefore the iPhone 13 at Rs 60,999 is a good option to consider.

You can also lower the current selling price by bundling an exchange offer. If you're trading an old iPhone, customers can get approximately Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 off. If the phone is newer (say iPhone 12) and in good condition, the exchange value will go up. Android phones, on the other hand, may not fetch a higher exchange price.

Readers must also note that the iPhone 13 can be available for much cheaper, especially during sales. For instance, during Flipkart's big sale event in September 2022, its lowest selling price was Rs 47,990. However, the phone was sold out within minutes. According to the Price Tracker Chrome extension, the iPhone 13's price has not gone below Rs 60,000. The phone may get a big discount when the next sale event happens. This could be either March or April.