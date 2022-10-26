iPhone 13 selling for under Rs 48,000, here is how to claim the deal

There has probably never been a better time to buy the iPhone 13. That is primarily because the festive season is on and the e-commerce websites are offering crazy deals on older iPhones. The iPhone 14 at present is being sold at its launch price with no deals to please. But if you do not have deep pockets, you can go for the iPhone 13 as there is not much of a difference between the two phones. iPhone 13 can be purchased for under Rs 50,000 on Flipkart with bank and exchange offers.

Here is how the deal works

The iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 66,990, which is Rs 10,000 less than its original price. However, if you apply for the offers, you can get the smartphone for less than Rs 50,000. Flipkart is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 18,500. You are likely to get good value for your phone if you have an older iPhone like the iPhone 11 or the iPhone 12. For an iPhone 11, you can get around Rs 16,000 for your old phone. If you have an iPhone 12 to trade in, the value will go even higher. Considering people won't trade in their iPhone 12, we will consider the value of iPhone 11.

After applying for the exchange offer, the value of the iPhone 13 came down to Rs 50, 900. You can further bring the price down. If you are an SBI credit card holder, you can get up to Rs 2,000 off on EMI purchases along with an instant discount of Rs 750.

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card users will also get a 5 per cent discount on purchases through the card. Additionally, buyers can also get three free live classes on BYJU'S worth Rs 999.

iPhone 13: Specifications

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 25321170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple doesn't reveal the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3240mAh battery that comes with support for up to 20W fast charging





