iPhone 13 sells for Rs 60291 in blockbuster deal on Amazon Prime sale, here is how it works

If you have been planning to buy the iPhone 13 but could not do it because of its high price tag, now is the time to do so. That is because the Amazon Prime Day sale has now gone live and offers a deal on iPhone 13 which you should not miss. Amazon is selling the iPhone 13 for Rs 64,900 during the sale, which is down from the usual price of Rs 66,999. But you can apply the bank offers and get the iPhone for Rs 60,291. Here is how the deal works.

iPhone 13 deal

So for the Amazon Prime Day sale, the iPhone 13 can be purchased at Rs 66,900 but Amazon is offering an instant discount of five per cent, which brings the price down to Rs 63, 555, Now you can also get additional five per cent off on Rs 63,555, if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card. This brings the price down to Rs 60, 291. To further reduce the price, you sell your old phone and get up to Rs 13,000 for that. But the value of your old phone entirely depends on its make year and condition.

So the deal is pretty good for anyone looking to upgrade to iPhone 13, even without exchanging your old device, the iPhone 13 is available for around Rs 60,000, which is way lower than the market price.

Flipkart is also offering the iPhone 13 at Rs 66,900 but it is only offering a five per cent cashback, if you pay using an Axis bank card. Additionally, you get trade in your old phone and get up to Rs 17,000. However, you will only get a higher value if you exchange your old iPhone or a high-end Samsung phones. Exchange value for budget or mid-range phones would not bring the price down of your iPhone 13 so much.

So if you want to buy the iPhone 13, you should consider the deal that is offered by Amazon

iPhone 13 specifications

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple doesn't reveal the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3240mAh battery that comes with support for up to 20W fast charging.

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399