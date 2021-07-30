iPhone 13: Specs, features, rumours, India price, and everything you need to know

The iPhone 13 is nearing its usual launch timeline, i.e. September. While we do not have an exact launch date, a new report suggests that the smartphone will arrive in the third week of September. In addition to that, all iPhone 13 models will get a LiDAR sensor, the report claims. However, a previous report contradicts saying that feature would be limited to the Pro models. Besides this, the smartphone may feature an always-on display feature, implementation of which should be similar to the Apple Watch Series 6.

As reported previously, the iPhone 13 is also expected to see a few changes on the design front. The most significant being the introduction of a trimmed down a notch. In addition to that, the device may get a tad bit thicker and see bigger lenses. The increase in width is probably to fit a bigger-sized battery. But that's not it, we gathered plenty of information about the iPhone 13, so without any further delay, let's talk about it in detail.

iPhone 13 specs, features and rumours

--A fresh new report around iPhone 13 provides hints about the expected launch timeline. As per security analyst Daniel Ives, the smartphone may launch in the third week of September. Apple has been pretty consistent with the launch of its upcoming iPhones, and the brand is likely to follow suit even this year.

--That said, the supply of iPhones and iPads are supposed to take a serious hit, as per Apple's chief financial officer Luca Maestri. And that's primarily because of the global chipset shortage the world is facing right now. While graphics cards, game consoles and carmakers are the ones that are the worst hit. The smartphone industry is also affected to some extent, which is probably why we see plenty of rebadged phones. Considering the current situation, the iPhone 13 may ship in limited numbers, at least initially.

Photo Credit- Ian Zelbo, iPhone 13 concept render

--Moving forward, Wedbush Analyst claim that the iPhone 13 will get up to 1TB of onboard storage. Last month, TrendForce denied the fact saying that the upcoming lineup will ship with storage similar to iPhone 12 lineup. Currently, the storage is capped to 512GB, and if the leak turns out to be true, it will be a worthy change.

--Another report from a California based investment firm states that the entire iPhone 13 lineup will feature a LiDAR sensor. Whereas TrenForce reported that the feature would be limited to the Pro models. Besides this, the smartphone is supposed to feature an always-on display similar to what we have seen on the Apple Watch.

--We have also heard about the inclusion of a bigger coil for faster wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. EverythingApplePro in a YouTube video mentioned that the increase in size might improve heat management and lead to higher wattage support. This, in turn, means that we may see fast wireless charging on upcoming iPhone 13 models.

--As far as the design is concerned, the iPhone 13 may look nearly identical to the current-gen iPhones. However, it is supposed to feature a shrunken notch, as spotted by plenty of reports. Apple is said to achieve this by placing the infrared flood illuminator, sensor and dot projector in a single module. In addition to that, the earpiece will also be moved to the top.

--Moreover, a report from Digitimes says that the die size of the VSCEL chip used in the Face-ID system will shrink by 40 per cent to 50 per cent. This reduction in chip size seems to be another reason for the shrunken notch. Not to miss, the smartphone is also tipped to see diagonal cameras.

--Apart from this, the video indicates that Apple may bring support for vertical videos in the camera app itself. Apple has added a portrait to Facetime feature on iOS 15 that blurs the background around the subject while in a video call. So we may see this feature too for videos in the camera app.



--The iPhone 13 will be powered by the new A15 Bionic chipset being developed by TSMC. Leaks suggest that TSMC has already begun with the production of this chipset. As per our information, this chipset is based on a 5nm manufacturing process similar to the A14 Bionic. We have also learnt that Apple is planning to introduce bigger batteries to the iPhone 13 models. The Chinese source reveals that iPhone 13 will sport a 3095mAh battery compared to the 2,815mAh battery on the iPhone 12.

--In the camera department, the smartphone is supposed to feature an f/1.8 ultra-wide lens. Further, it may get a LiDAR sensor and additional features such as Sensor-Shift Stabilisation and a 6P lens with autofocus.

iPhone 13 launch date

Apple usually launches its next-gen iPhones in the month of September every year, and that should remain true for the upcoming models too. However, a new report from Daniel Ives suggests that iPhone 13 may launch in the third week of September. This has also been confirmed by a couple of credible analysts who believe the iPhone 13 will arrive in September this year.

iPhone 13 India price

Current leaks do not provide a lot of information about the pricing of the iPhone 13. That said, a report from TrendForce says the pricing will remain the same for this year. The base variant of the iPhone 12 goes for Rs 79,990, so the iPhone 13 may be priced similarly in the country.