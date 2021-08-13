iPhone 13 tipped again to pack bigger batteries, better 5G coverage but cost same as iPhone 12

The iPhone 13 is Apple's next bet at showing its loyal customers what it can do as far as innovation goes. Even though each successive iPhone is not always an important upgrade, Apple makes sure it looks and feels better than the previous-generation device. This time, the iPhone 13 is reportedly getting a bigger battery, a faster processor, and support for mmWave 5G in more countries. Now, analysts at TrendForce have published a report outlining their expectations and they are pretty much in line with the previous rumours.

Analysts have said that the mmWave 5G coverage will expand to more countries with this year's iPhone. This means that the customers in countries that support the high-speed form of 5G connectivity will be able to experience faster speeds on the iPhone 13. So far, Apple has limited the mmWave 5G technology to its iPhones only in the US. The iPhone 13 is also likely going to use the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which will be fabbed using the 5nm+ process. Analysts said the A15 Bionic will be more efficient and offer improved performance and less power consumption.

TrendForce's analysts have also said that the batteries on the iPhone 13 will be bigger than what the iPhone 12 series uses. This would be possible because of the new design of the circuitry that would save some space so that a bigger battery can be accommodated. The iPhone 12 uses the rigid-flex PCB design but the iPhone 13 will likely follow a new design where a SiP will be combined with a flexible PCB. Because of this design, bigger batteries will easily fit into the circuitry.

All of the new components that previous reports and now TrendForce analysts have said paint a bright picture of the iPhone 13. This year's iPhone is going to be an important upgrade in terms of some core hardware. But at what cost? Nothing. If these analysts are to be believed, the iPhone 13 would cost the same as the iPhone 12 to help Apple "maintain its aggressive pricing strategy", which, in turn, would yield higher shipments. Because of the aggressive pricing that Apple is likely to follow, the shipments will maintain their growth trajectory for two consecutive years, and this is good for the iPhone maker that recently witnessed its biggest quarter for iPhone sales.

Some previous reports have hinted at what the iPhone 13 will be like. Among them is a Bloomberg report that said the iPhone 13 would also bring several improvements to the camera app. There will be new camera features such as portrait mode for videos, ProRes video recording, among others. The iPhone 13 launch is likely in the first week of September and that is when we will find out the exact specifications and features of the iPhone 13.