iPhone 13 to again sell at an effective price of Rs 51,990 on Croma today: Check details

The iPhone 13 will again be available at the lowest price online. Those who missed the Flipkart sale and regret that they couldn't buy this iPhone in the range of Rs 50,000 will have a second chance to get it. Croma has announced a Diwali festival sale on its platform and is offering big discounts on different electronics as well as smartphones. Here's everything you need to know about the latest deals on Croma.

Croma's teaser page for the Diwali sale reveals that the iPhone 13 will be selling at an effective price of Rs 51,990. The official price of the device is Rs 69,900, which basically means that the platform is promising to offer Rs 17,910 discount on the iPhone 13. Croma hasn't yet revealed how the deal will work. The sale page says that the iPhone 13 deal will go live today at 4:45PM. The price cut will likely be based on bank cards, prepaid orders, and there will also be some flat discount, similar to what Flipkart offered to users.

Currently, the iPhone 13 is listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 57,900, which is for the 128GB storage model. If you also avail the exchange offer of up to Rs 16,900, then you will likely be able to buy the device for around Rs 50,000. But, do keep in mind that the exchange amount is calculated on the basis of your current phone's working condition and its age. Besides, it seems that the device is currently out of stock on Amazon, considering it is not listed on the platform right now. But, Amazon is offering the iPhone 12 with a price tag of Rs 42,999.

Coming back to Croma, the Apple Watch SE will also be on sale at a discounted price and the sale page claims that the smartwatch will be available at an effective price of Rs 19,990. Those who want to buy the Samsung Galaxy FE 5G smartphone will be able to purchase it for less than Rs 30,000. The premium device will be listed at an effective price for Rs 26,999.

The sale teasers reveal that the platform will offer up to a 10 percent discount on HDFC bank credit cards, but this might be available on select products, which is something that Croma's sale page is suggesting. The 43-inch Full HD Smart TV from OnePlus will be priced effectively at Rs 19,999.