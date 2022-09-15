iPhone 13 to sell under Rs 50,000 in Flipkart sale, but buying it will be a lottery

This is definitely the best time to purchase the iPhone 13 if you have been waiting for it for too long. During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone 13 will be available for lower than Rs 50,000. In addition, there will be bank offers and exchange offers to cut down the price further and make it a much more tempting deal. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will begin on September 23 and continue until September 30.

The question is -- how many people will be able to buy the iPhone 13 for such a lower price? Well, that's a tricky question. Just like every year, the stocks are going to be very limited. To recall, last year and the year earlier, Flipkart sold the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11, respectively, for much lower than their original market prices. The same is happening to the iPhone 13 this year. iPhone 13 is currently available for Rs 69,900, down from the original price of Rs 79,900.

During the Flipkart sale, the price of the iPhone 13 is said to drop under Rs 50,000 for the very first time. Now, the problem is that the units/stocks at these discounted prices are likely to be limited and can last only few seconds. To recall, during the same Flipkart sale in 2019, I bought the iPhone XR for as low as Rs 45,000, which was then priced more than Rs 60,000. But not everyone interested was able to grab the deal because it was available as a flash sale for a few seconds. Now, we believe, similar will be the case with the iPhone 13. So, you will be able to get the phone for under Rs 50,000 only if you are one of the early buyers or just simply lucky.

Flipkart, during a "guess the price" game, revealed that the iPhone 13 will be available for as low as Rs 49,990. This is the price for 128GB storage model. Other two models 256GB and 512GB will also be available for discount with Rs 20,000. Additionally, Flipkart will be offering 10 per cent instant discount to customers shopping using ICICI and Axis bank cards. After the bank offer, the price is expected to drop to around Rs 47,000. There will be exchange offers available as well, which will further drop the price of the phone. Notably, the exchange value will depend on the condition of the phone you want to exchange to get iPhone 13.