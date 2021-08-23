iPhone 13 unlikely to feature in-display Touch ID but future iPhones may have in-display Face ID

iPhone 13 is very unlikely to come with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor under the display. According to Bloomberg, that is because the iPhone maker has reportedly tested the in-display Touch ID technology for the next iPhone, only to end up deciding that it will just not be this year's iPhone 13. However, Apple may still have a "long-term goal" to launch an iPhone with advanced unlocking technology.

In his newsletter called Power On, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman quashed rumours that the iPhone 13 will be Apple's first iPhone with an in-display Touch ID. The iPhone 13 is likely to come with the same Face ID unlocking system as its predecessors. This is contrary to a Barclays report that earlier said Apple is likely to bring Touch ID under the iPhone 13 display. However, this does not mean Apple is hesitant. "While Apple had tested in-screen Touch ID for the next flagship iPhones, it won't make the cut this year," Gurman wrote.

The in-display Touch ID technology may arrive on a flagship iPhone as early as next year if we go by the information. But Apple seems to have a "long-term goal" to implement Face ID into the display, not Touch ID. According to Gurman, Apple may be working on a technology in which the display will hide (or carry) Face ID sensors under it, much like how under-screen camera technology works. For instance, Gurman noted, the in-display Face ID could be similar to what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with.

Apple may take two approaches here as far as both Touch ID and Face ID on flagship iPhone models are concerned. It may either implement in-display Face ID on high-end iPhones, while the affordable iPhones may come with Face ID inside the notch -- just like existing iPhones. Or, it may launch high-end iPhones with in-display Face ID and low-end iPhones with in-display Touch ID -- completing phasing out notches and associated Face ID technology.

The in-display Face ID technology seems to be a priority for Apple, while Touch ID may be an option if things do not work out as planned. But the iPhone 13 is meant for neither. That does not mean it will not be a worthy upgrade. According to rumours, the iPhone 13 will have a shrunk notch. The entire range may have OLED screens. There will likely be the all-new Apple A15 Bionic processor to power the iPhone 13 series. The Pro models may come with added features, such as 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, 1TB storage models, and enhancements in the cameras. Apple is likely to launch iPhone 13 in four models, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 launch is expected to take place in the third week of September. Apple has not announced a date yet.