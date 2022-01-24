iPhone 13 users report a pink screen issue which causes the phone to freeze randomly

iPhone 13 is reportedly suffering from a pink screen issue, as is being highlighted through recent complaints. Users of several iPhone 13 series units have taken to online platforms to say that their phones randomly get an all-pink screen and freeze completely, rendering them unable to perform any task.

The issue has been reported multiple times on an Apple discussion forum, some Reddit forums as well as on Weibo since the availability of the latest iPhones back in September. For now, it seems to be limited to the iPhone 13 series, with complaints ranging from those using the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 13 Pro and even iPhone 13 Pro Max in some cases.

Users say that the issue causes their iPhone 13 unit to get a pink screen randomly. Once it does, the phone is unable to carry out any commands and freezes completely. The only solution that seems to bring it back to normal is a system restart. The issue is being faced at random points within the phone, as some say that it was triggered while browsing through photos while others note that they were using GPS while the phone went all-pink.

As per a report by MyDrivers, Apple has come out with an official statement on the pink-screen issue in China. Since a large number of complaints originated from the country, Apple took to Chinese social media Weibo to acknowledge that the problem is not hardware related and hence, it must be a software bug that is causing it.

As of now, there are two recommendations for users experiencing the issue. The first is to ensure that the system is updated to the latest version, while the other is to check if all the apps are updated. The latter rules out the possibility of an incompatibility between the versions of an app and iOS.

If users still experience the issue, they are suggested to visit their local Apple service centre and get it diagnosed. Most users on the Apple forum, as pointed out by 9to5Mac, report that the folks at the Apple service centre are acknowledging the issue and are replacing the units experiencing the problem. However, the users note that the replacement units handed to them, instead of being new, are refurbished or simply have their faulty parts replaced. Giving up on a month-old device for most thus might pinch a little, though the issue seems to be solved in all of the cases mentioned.