iPhone 13 will cost much less on Apple India Store if you have an old iPhone to exchange

Apple just unveiled its high-end iPhone 13 series at the California Streaming event amid much fanfare. The long-awaited iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models will go on sale next week. While early birds are eager for pre-order to begin on September 17, they are also thinking about getting around the huge price, especially if it is the iPhone 13 Pro Max they are considering. Well, the entire iPhone 13 will be available for much less on the Apple Store. How? Thanks to Apple Trade-in, you can exchange your current smartphone to get a discount on the iPhone 13.

Through the Trade-in programme, Apple encourages the recycling of smartphones, which is good for both customers and Apple. But more than that, customers get the latest iPhone for a much less price. For instance, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which starts at Rs 1,29,900, can be bought at around Rs 84,000 using the Trade-in facility. I will explain how Trade-in works and whether it is the right choice for you in this article. If you are indecisive about which iPhone 13 model to go for, you can read about them here.

iPhone Trade-in

Apple gives every customer the ability to buy a new iPhone by exchanging it for an old one. This old iPhone needs to fulfil certain criteria to be eligible for exchange. For instance, you cannot trade in your broken iPhone. iPhones with broken glass back, shattered screen, or major damage are also not acceptable. Apple wants your old iPhone in good shape so that it can refurbish it, possibly. This does not mean it has to be in tiptop shape. It just means it is reasonably good enough for anyone else to use it.

Let us talk about the various iPhone models and their exchange values. Apple has some amazing return value on its iPhones. I would say they are sometimes better than what platforms such as Cashify can offer. And by that, I do not discourage selling used iPhones on Cashify, because their values are also high most of the time. But since we are talking about buying an iPhone 13 model from Apple's official online store, Cashify is not going to work here, at least directly and without hassle. Here are the values of each iPhone model launched previously.

Apple does mention that these are indicated values for each model and that the exact trade-in value for an iPhone may change at the time of selecting a new iPhone. I verified this and found that there is very little change in the value that Apple shows you at the time of buying an iPhone 13.

Evidently, the biggest discount you can get on, let us say, iPhone 13 is by trading in the iPhone 12 Pro Max. But that is a bit impractical because, even though it is a year-old device, the iPhone 12 Pro Max seems like a more appealing option of the two. So, I am going with what looks like a feasible option here: exchanging an old iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini for a new iPhone 13. With that setup, the Trade-in discount will be Rs 31,120 and Rs 25,565, respectively, and the effective prices of the iPhone 13 128GB will be Rs 48,780 and Rs 54,335, respectively. That is still a great deal on the iPhone that has just launched.

There are several storage models, so you can see the exact discount on selecting an iPhone on the Apple Store.

Android phones Trade-in

Apple tries to be inclusive in its Trade-in programme, which is why it allows customers to even exchange their Android phones for a new iPhone. However, the list of Android devices is very short and includes only popular phones. See the list of Android smartphones from brands such as Samsung and OnePlus, along with their Trade-in prices.

The criteria for phones to be in good shape applies to these, as well. Also, Apple will tell you the exact trade-in value of your phone at the time of selecting the new iPhone on the Apple Store.

Should you trade in?

If you think you have to upgrade to a new iPhone, regardless of the reason, you should do that. But before you do that, think of what you will do with your existing phone. If your existing phone is in an acceptable condition, you have two options: you either hand it over to someone else in your family or to some friend who has been asking you to give that phone to them for a long time, or you just sell it.

The former means you will end up paying the full price of the new iPhone 13 unless there is a bank discount. There will definitely be some offers on the iPhone 13 from third-party resellers. For instance, the HDFC Bank card offer is always available on offline resellers. But the maximum discount is never going to be more than Rs 5,000 or 6,000. That is also when I am taking into account the upcoming festive season sales.

Coming to the second option, you could sell your phone to another person for whatever price you want. But let us talk about reasonability here. And that tells you that you will want as much return as you can get. Apple gives you that option. The return values on its online store are great, so you do not have to worry much here.

Yes, the catch is that your phone has to be in good shape. If you exchange an old phone through platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, they demand the same thing, but their return values are not on par with what Apple offers. Yes, during festive season sales, these resellers throw in bonus value on the exchange offer, so that you can still consider. If your phone is not in good shape, you can go to Cashify to get an estimate for the phone, but keep in mind, it is always going to be less than what you would have got had your phone been in an acceptable condition.