iPhone 13 will likely be most suitable for the mask-wearing world, new feature spotted

iPhone 13 launch is just around the corner and we have already seen all sorts of leaks and rumours pointing at an upgrade that will take Apple's coveted device to the next level. Among features such as a 120Hz ProMotion display, better cameras, and the new A15 Bionic processor that the iPhone 13 is likely to come with, there will also be a feature that will make it the most suitable smartphone for the world that now wears a mask for protection against coronavirus. Apple may upgrade the Face ID authentication with the iPhone 13 to identify a match even when wearing a mask or glasses.

According to Jon Prosser's Front Page Tech, citing internal sources, the iPhone 13 will feature an upgraded Face ID system, which involves an array of sensors to ensure a robust authentication, and it will be able to recognise the user even if they have worn a mask or glasses. Apple is currently testing this technology internally, where it has asked its employees to use Face ID with masks and glasses. The idea seems to make Apple's neural network for Face ID learn to unlock the iPhone when some parts of the user's face are not visible.

Face ID is one of the most secure methods of facial recognition that Apple has touted as a part of iPhone privacy. Therefore, it is going to be extremely difficult for Apple to readjust the technology to forgo mandatory requirements for easy authentication. This may also mean that Apple may not launch this feature at the launch of the iPhone 13 and activate it later when it is ready for use without error.

Right now, the iPhone already allows people to unlock it using two techniques. If you are wearing a mask, the iPhone will detect it and open up the passcode screen for unlocking. The other technique involves an Apple Watch, which, when paired with an iPhone and in proximity, will allow users to unlock the iPhone without removing the mask or entering the passcode, in what seems like a way to bypass Face ID. But what Apple is reportedly planning to do with Face ID begs questions around the robustness of the system as the only biometric solution on the iPhone.

Apple ditched Touch ID on iPhones with full displays, starting from the iPhone X to the latest iPhone 12 Pro except for the low-cost iPhone SE 2020. Instead of Touch ID, these devices feature Face ID and it is the default authentication method for everything on those iPhones. There are rumours that Touch ID may return on future iPhones, but that is a long shot and until that becomes a reality, Apple is going to need a permanent solution for the world that is not going to shun masks so easily and so soon.