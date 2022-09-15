iPhone 13 with flat Rs 20,000 discount during Flipkart sale, price down under Rs 50,000

If you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 13 for a long time, this is surely the right time. Both Flipkart and Amazon have announced their festive sale and revealed that iPhones will be available with tempting discounts. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin from September 23. Notably, Flipkart Plus and Amazon Prime members will get early access to all deals including the ones on iPhones.

Following the launch of the iPhone 14, Apple slashed prices of the iPhone 13 by Rs 10,000. It now starts at Rs 69,900 for the 128GB model. Now, if you can't spend this much, wait for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce giant has officially announced to offer around Rs 20,000 on iPhone 13 during its upcoming festive sale.

Now, this means, the discount offer will lower the price of the iPhone model to under Rs 50,000 for the very first time since launch. Flipkart is running a "guess the price" game wherein one needs to guess the price of the iPhone 13 during the sale. And the game shows that the iPhone model will be available for as low as Rs 49,990. The deal, of course, will be available for all models of the iPhone 13 including 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Additionally, consumers will get addition discounts shopping using either ICICI or Axis bank cards. Flipkart has partnered with these banks to offer 10 per cent instant discount, which will further bring down the final price of the phone. Flipkart is also expected to offer better exchange value during the sale.

Not just iPhone 13, Flipkart has revealed to offer massive discounts on several other iPhone models including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 and some more.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will kick start from September 23 and continue until September 30 for everyone. For Prime members, the sale will start a day earlier on September 22. At the same time, Amazon has announced to host its Great Indian Festival sale as well.