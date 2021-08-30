iPhone 13 with no notch spotted during Ted Lasso episode on Apple TV+

Did Apple just drop a big hint about the upcoming iPhone 13? A notch-less iPhone has been spotted during Apple TV+ popular comedy show Ted Lasso. While we know that Apple currently has no iPhones without a display notch, this could mean that the company intentionally dropped a hint during the latest episode of the Apple TV+ original.

During episode six of the latest Season 2, titled "The Signal", the notch-less iPhone, very likely to be unveiled as the iPhone 13, can be seen in a couple of scenes. So what's familiar on the notch-less iPhone? Well, the lock screen UI with the time appearing and the Apple signature animated wallpaper.

If this could turn out to be true, then Apple may be moving away from its iPhone X display notch design that debuted in 2017. This is a big refresh for Apple enthusiasts and one that could redefine smartphone design for even the Android landscape. A similar change in front design was noticed on smartphones after Apple launched the iPhone X in 2017. Ironically, phone brands initially mimicked the display notch design only to copy it later.

In one of the shots during the episode, vertical placement at the back resembles the camera placement of the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini. This could mean that the iPhone 13, the more affordable one than the iPhone 13 Pro, could come with iPhone 11-like rear camera placement.

A bit thumbs up to Paul Bailey, the Twitter user who spotted the notch-less iPhones during the Ted Lasso episode and posted screenshots of it on the micro-blogging platform.

Now, a big question is whether Apple did it intentionally or is it some kind of camera play to confuse everyone. Well, both theories can be true. What we know so far about the iPhone 13 is it will feature a smaller display notch at the front and come with a new camera placement at the back, which could be different from the current iPhone 12 line-up. Another thing rumours have hinted so far is that the camera housing on the back of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max could be bigger than what we saw on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.