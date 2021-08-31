iPhone 13's satellite phone feature may be meant for just emergencies

iPhone 13 is going to be Apple's first device with the capability of satellite communication using low-earth-orbit technology. This essentially means that if you do not have a mobile network on your iPhone, you will still be able to make calls and text with your contacts. Although there is no certainty, at least two sources have confirmed the iPhone 13 will have the satellite communication feature. However, a follow-up from Bloomberg suggests this will be a limited feature meant for emergencies.

Called the Emergency Message via Satellite, the feature on the upcoming iPhone 13 is going to let users connect with emergency contacts in areas with no network coverage. This will involve a radio connection to the satellites that are in the earth's low orbit, according to Bloomberg. The messages sent through this service will have a character limit less than normal and will be denoted by a grey bubble instead of blue or green as you see on iMessage. The message sent using the Emergency Message via Satellite feature will be able to bypass Do Not Disturb downtime settings on the recipient's device because it is meant for emergencies.

The iPhone 13 is also likely to come with another feature that will let users report emergencies. The iPhone will ask users what kind of emergency they are in. For example, it could be a car accident, a fire, or a plane crash. The users will also have to tell the device what this emergency involves majorly. The device will collate the information and send it alongside your location and Medical ID details (that you feed into your iPhone's Health app) to your emergency contacts. You will be able to select who to notify using this feature, according to the report.

The added emergency features will require additional hardware, which the upcoming iPhone 13 is likely to come with. However, according to Bloomberg, the features will not be available before next year. Since there is no confirmation from Apple about this feature, I would advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

The speculation that the iPhone 13 will work as a satellite phone sent a ripple across the mobile phone industry. People are clamouring for Apple to have thought of a feature like this. And even though it may seem like an unnecessary feature to many -- who rely on broadband networks inside their houses with negligible network coverage -- it is going to be advantageous for people who may find themselves stuck in a remote area without any mobile network. After Apple launches this technology on the upcoming iPhone, other manufacturers are likely to follow.