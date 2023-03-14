iPhone 14 and 14 Plus yellow variant now available in India, but Flipkart is already offering discount

The new yellow colour variant of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is now on sale in India. The colour option sits next to existing blue, purple, black, white, and red colour shades, and customers can head to Apple India or official partner channels to purchase the device. The colour variant costs the same as the existing options. Therefore, it's all about the customer's preference. Notably, this is not the first time Apple launched a yellow iPhone. Its old-gen iPhone XR and iPhone 5c also include a yellow option.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus prices in India

Despite the addition of a new colour, prices remain unchanged. The base variant of iPhone 14 (128GB) costs Rs 79,900 and the 256GB option carries a price tag of Rs 88,900. The 512GB storage model costs Rs 1,09,900.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Plus price in India starts at Rs 89,900 and goes to Rs 99,900 and 1,19,900 for the same storage models.

Meanwhile, Apple is offering a trade-in offer where users can get a discount by exchanging their old iPhone for the new one. Users can get a value of up to Rs 57,800 depending on the model and condition of the iPhone.There's also a no-cost EMI option with select banks.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is already offering a discount on the new iPhone 14 yellow variant and is currently retailing for Rs 72,999. Users with American Express credit cards can also get Rs 1,000 on EMI transactions. If you pay via Paytm wallet, you will get a Rs 100 instant discount. Other colour options such as the blue model are getting a further discount. Its base model is selling for Rs 65,999, while the 256GB storage option is available for Rs 75,999.

Specification-wise, there are hardly any differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus except for differences in the screen size and battery capacity. The vanilla model comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display, while the Plus model features a 6.7-inch display. Apple ditched the company's iPhone mini model over the Plus variant last year. Both phones have two 12-megapixel cameras on the back with the ability to record 4K videos at 60fps. There's also a front 12-megapixel camera, which can record 4K videos at 60fps.

Other key features of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus include face ID, 5G, iOS 16 out of the box, and a glass body. The phones do not include a charger in the box.