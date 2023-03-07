iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get new yellow colour option in India: All details

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 have a new Yellow colour variant in India and other global markets. The new colour option sits with the existing midnight, starlight, red, blue, and purple shades. The new colour option has the same specifications as the siblings. The price of the new variant in India also remains unchanged.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (Yellow variant) prices in India

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus' yellow colour variants prices in India start at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively. The duo will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants as well. The sale of the new colour option will begin on March 14.

However, customers can also pre-book the device on March 10.

Additionally, Apple is also offering iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus silicone cases in four new colours: Canary yellow, olive, sky, and iris.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (Yellow variant) specifications

Apart from the difference in screen size and battery capacity, the specifications of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the same.

The vanilla model comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display, while the Plus model features a 6.7-inch display. Apple ditched the company's iPhone mini model over the Plus variant last year.

Otherwise, both phones are powered by the A15 Bionic SoC (system-over-chip), which includes a 5-core GPU and 6-core CPU. In contrast, the A15 Bionic SoC on the iPhone 13 includes a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU. With extra cores, CPUs and GPUs offer more efficient performance without consuming power.

Despite differences in the display sizes, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus support Dolby Vision and have ceramic shield protection. The two phones come with two 12-megapixel cameras (wide and ultra-wide) on the back, and the front also includes a 12-megapixel camera sensor. All cameras can record 4K video at 60fps.

Apple says the iPhone 14 lineup introduces a "Photonic Engine" for improved low-light photography. Users can also enjoy Action and Cinematic video modes.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus variants for Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the UK, and the US also support satellite connectivity to let users message in areas with zero cellular connectivity. The feature remains unavailable in India as it requires special government approval.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also come with crash detection, which uses specialised components paired with Apple-designed algorithms to detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.