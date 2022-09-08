iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus launched in India: Top specs, price, sale date and other details

iPhone 14 series is official. As rumoured, Apple has launched four new models under the iPhone 14 series including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Surprisingly, only the Pro models get Apple's latest A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a slight advanced version on the A15 Bionic chip, which powers the entire iPhone 13 lineup.

While the Pro models get all the major upgrades, Apple brings minimal but significant upgrades to iPhone 14 and Plus including lowlight camera improvements, satellite connectivity and a lot more. Now, one of the most interesting things about the iPhone 14 is that it comes at the same price at which the iPhone 13 was launched. It starts at a price of Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB storage model. Let's now take a quick look at the specifications that these two iPhone 14 models offer and their prices.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus specifications and features

-Design: The iPhone 14 looks just like the iPhone 13 from all angles. Same for the iPhone 14 Plus, which comes with a bigger screen. Rest of the design remain same as the iPhone 13 with dual rear camera system at the back and a wide notch on the front.

-Display: The iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch liquid Retina display, while the iPhone 14 Plus offers a larger 6.7-inch screen slim bezels, wide colour gamut, HDR, and 1200nits brightness.

-Processor: Both these iPhone 14 models are powered by A15 Bionic chipset developed on the 5nm process and coupled with a 5-core GPU for graphics and 16-core NPU.

-Cameras: The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus come with a dual 12-megapixel camera system at the back. For selfies and video calls, there's a 12-megapixel camera on the front sitting right in the middle of that wide notch, which is no longer there on the Pro models.

-Battery: Apple confirmed that the iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus can last one full day easily on a single change. The company also claims that the iPhone models offer better battery performance when compared to the predecessor.

-Software: The latest iPhones run on latest iOS 16 software out-of-the-box.

-Variants: Both models come in three variants including 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus price in India and availability

In India, the iPhone 14 starts at a price of Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB version. The 256GB and 512GB models come at Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone 14 Plus starts from Rs 89,990 for the base 128GB variant. The 256GB and 512GB models come at a price of Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will be up for pre-orders from September 9 in India. As for availability, the iPhone 14 will go on sale from September 16 while the Plus model will hit the stores on October 7 on Apple store and authorised stories.