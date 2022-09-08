iPhone 14 and Plus, iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple Watch SE and Series 8 launched: Variants and price

Apple unveiled 8 new products in India and the global market last night, starting from the iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro, and a lot more. Soon after the global announcement, Apple announced the Indian prices of all new products. In India, the iPhone 14 starts at the same price as the iPhone 13 launch price. The all-new iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 and will be available for purchase from September 16.

Now, let's take a quick look at the Indian prices of all Apple products launched in India last night. The good thing is that Apple has introduced all new products to the Indian market, including the ultra-expensive Apple Watch Ultra. A quick look at the Indian prices of the iPhone 14 series, new Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro.

iPhone 14 price in India

iPhone 14 128GB: Rs 79,900

iPhone 14 256GB: Rs 89,900

iPhone 14 512GB: Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 14 Plus price in India

iPhone 14 Plus 128GB: Rs 89,900

iPhone 14 Plus 256GB: Rs 99,900

iPhone 14 Plus 512GB: Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 14 Pro price in India

iPhone 14 Pro 128GB: Rs 1,29,900

iPhone 14 Pro 256GB: Rs 1,39,900

iPhone 14 Pro 512GB: Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 14 Pro 1TB: Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB: Rs 1,39,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB: Rs 1,49,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB: Rs 1,69,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB: Rs 1,89,900.

New AirPods Pro price in India

In India, the AirPods Pro's latest generation comes at a price of Rs 26,900.

New Apple Watch Series 8 price in India

Apple Watch Series 41mm version comes at Rs 45,900 for the GPS-only variant

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm version GPS+ cellular option comes at Rs 55,900

Apple Watch Series 8 45 mm GPS only option comes at Rs 48,900

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm version GPS+ cellular option comes at Rs 58,900

Apple Watch Series 8 with a stainless steel case and Milanese loop band is priced at Rs 79,900

Apple Watch Series 8 stainless steel variant with a regular sports band costs Rs 74,900.

New Apple Watch SE price in India

Apple Watch SE 40mm option comes at Rs 29900 for GPS only variant.

Apple Watch SE 40mm cellular version costs Rs 34,900.

Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS variant starts at Rs 32,900

Apple Watch SE 44mm Cellular variant starts at Rs 37,900.

Apple Watch Ultra price in India

Apple Watch Ultra is priced at Rs 89,900 in India.