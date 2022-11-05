iPhone 14 available at a discount of Rs 5000 on JioMart: Here is how the deal works 

If you have been planning to get your hands on the latest iPhone 14 but not going ahead with the purchase, you can now get it a discount of Rs 5000. JioMart is offering bank offers on the iPhone 14. The smartphone was launched in India on September 8 this year. The iPhone 14 series includes four models, such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 is listed in the market at Rs 79,900.

Here is how the deal works

If you are an HDFC bank credit card holder, you can get a cashback of Rs 5000 on the purchase of the iPhone 14. The smartphone, which is priced at Rs 79,900, will be available for Rs 74,900. You can also get up to Rs 750 off as a welcome offer.

Similarly, JioMart is also offering discounts on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The HDFC card holders can get a cashback of Rs 3000 on the smartphones.

The iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 79,900 for 128GB variant, the 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900 and the 512GB is priced at Rs 1,09,900. The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,29,900 (128GB), Rs 1,39,900 (256GB), Rs 1,59,900 (512GB), Rs 1,79,900 (1TB).

iPhone 14: Specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with thin bezels, a wide colour gamut. The display supports HDR and comes with 1200-nits of brightness, Face ID sensors. It has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz refresh rate. Powering the iPhone 14 is the A15 Bionic chip, which has a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor. The processor is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 14 runs the latest stable iOS 16 version.

For connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for 5G, Wi-Fi, dual SIM, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Lightning port for charging. In terms of the camera, the iPhone 14 feature dual rear cameras which includes a primary 12MP wide-angle sensor with a larger f/1.5 aperture, sensor-shift OIS, and a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. For video recording, it has support for Dolby Vision.

