iPhone 14 available with up to Rs 12,000 discount on Flipkart, here is how the deal works

The iPhone 14 is available with up to Rs 11,901 discount on Flipkart amid its Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. The smartphone is currently retailing for Rs 71,999, but the platform is providing a bank offer to let users further reduce the price. The sale is across both 128GB and 256GB storage options. The iPhone 14 comes in Black, White, Pink, Red, and Blue colours.

How does the deal on iPhone 14 work?

As mentioned, the iPhone 14 is available with a price cut, and it is currently retailing for Rs 71,999. However, customers with an HDFC Bank card (credit or debit) will get an instant discount worth Rs 4,000. Otherwise, customers with a Flipkart Axis Bank card will get a 5 per cent cashback.

This means, with the bank offer, customers can buy the iPhone 14 for effectively Rs 67,999 (128GB) and Rs 77,999 (256GB), respectively.

Like always, Flipkart is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 23,000 on old smartphones. However, customers will likely not get this value, and the real figure would be between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000, and the condition of the device will matter a lot. Typically, iPhones have a better resale value than most Android smartphones.

In case you're waiting for the price to drop, the Price Tracker Chrome extension shows that the iPhone 14 was available on Flipkart for Rs 67,000 in January. But the next price drop may take some time, so if you're desperate to change your phone, now is a good opportunity.

iPhone 14 or iPhone 13?

Amid the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, the iPhone 13 is also retailing with a price cut. It is currently available for Rs 62,999, down from the MRP of Rs 69,900.

Specifications and design-wise, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are alike with minor tweaks. The iPhone 14 comes with relatively better cameras, though the iPhone 13 is equally capable. The duo includes two 12-megapixel cameras with differences in sensor size.

Both phones are powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, but the iPhone 14 will get an additional year of iOS updates, since it is a newer-gen model. But at this point, both smartphones are running the iOS 16 version.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 is better optimised for the latest iOS 16 version, which means the phone runs more efficiently. The iPhone 13 may offer a relatively shorter battery life. Both phones support 5G and wireless charging.