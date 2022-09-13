iPhone 14 battery replacement cost is 43 percent more than iPhone 13

It seems that Apple will charge more than the iPhone 13 series for the repair of the new iPhones. A report is claiming that the iPhone 14's battery repair will be 43 percent more expensive than last year's model. Apple reportedly confirmed to 9to5Mac that it will charge $99 (around Rs 7,840) for battery replacement of new iPhones. Here's everything we know so far.

The cited source claims that the battery replacement cost for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be $99 in the US. For your reference, the price for the iPhone 13 was reportedly $69 (around Rs 5,460), which suggests that Apple has increased the price by $30.

This is pretty surprising considering both iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 have almost same battery unit under the hood, so the cost should be similar and not this high. It was recently reported that the iPhone 14 has a 3,279mAh battery under the hood, whereas the older model features a 3,227mAh battery unit. So, there is not much of a difference in terms of battery capacity. This is also the case with other models in the new iPhone 14 series.

It is currently unknown why Apple will be charging so much for the new models. The increase in price of the US market means that other regions will also see a price hike. In the UK, the battery replacement cost for the new iPhone 14 will reportedly be EUR 105, which is around Rs 9,740 in India when converted.

The above-mentioned prices is for those iPhones that don't fall under Apple Care+ protection or are out of one year warranty. Apple says Apple Care+ subscription for iPhone will provide coverage for unlimited incidents of accidental damage from handling. However, the company also says that each incident is also subject to a service fee of Rs 2,500 for a screen replacement or back glass damage, or Rs 8,900 for other accidental damage. The back glass damage service fee is only available for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models.

For these three models, the price for Apple Care+ is Rs 17,900 and the subscription will remain valid for two years. For iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max model, one will have to spend Rs 28,900 for the subscription. For the Plus model, the brand will charge Rs 21,900 for Apple Care+ protection.

Apple just recently announced the new set of iPhones. While the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be on sale starting this week, the iPhone 14 Plus will be sold from October 7. The price of the new iPhone 14 series starts from Rs 79,900.