iPhone 14 can detect car crash, so YouTuber performs a car accident to test the feature

Apple recently launched the new iPhone 14 phones. One feature it highlighted for the iPhone 14 as well as the iPhone 14 Pro is crash detection feature. The features alert and automatically dial emergency calls if it detects an accident involving the car in which the user is travelling. To check how the feature works a YouTuber has literally performed a car crash. YouTuber TechRax strapped the new iPhone 14 pro to the headrest of the front seat of a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan and crashed it into a pile of old cars.

The new feature by Apple is supposed to get activated only when the device detects a car crash. To heck this TechRax planned a whole car accident. He performed the crash with a remote-controlled car in a secluded area. And guess what? The new iPhone 14 Pro did detect the car crash and dialled the emergency number. In his video, the YouTuber can be seen crashing the car two times. for the first round, the crash involved a light impact. In the next round, he crashed the car at a higher speed.

During the experiment, the crash detection feature got activated within 10 seconds of the accident. After detecting the crash, the iPhone 14 Pro started an alarm with a flash alert notifying the user about the crash. An emergency slider also appeared on the screen allowing users to call for help or dismiss the alert. After that the device waited for a response from the user for 20 seconds and then automatically called emergency services.

How the iPhone 14 Crash Detection works

Apple is using new sensors in the iPhone 14 series which can detect 256F force. The inbuilt high-dynamic range gyroscope and a new dual-core accelerometer records the pressure created by a crash. It processes the data while the user is driving and connects the device with an emergency SOS service in case of an accident. The crash detection feature is also enabled in the newly launched Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra, which too have similar sensors.

The iPhone 14 Users can also set up their Medical IDs in the phone. This lets the phone display a Medical ID slider, helping first responders access medical information.

Apple has also clarified that the iPhone 14 Crash Detection works in most common vehicles, including passenger cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks. However, the feature might not come to help if you get into a bike accident. The feature is enabled by default on iPhone 14 series and the latest Apple Watch models (excluding the Watch SE).