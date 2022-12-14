iPhone 14 crash detection feature alerts man of his wife’s accident and helps save her life

Over the years, the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has introduced several life-saving features in its products. The latest one is the crash detection feature. Apple introduced the crash detection feature on some of its latest products including -- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra this year. These products are all built with advanced sensors for car crash detection. Now, what if we say that the feature recently helped save the life of a woman by alerting her partner about the accident she had? That's right. Something like that happened. Here's the story.

As per a Reddit post, in a recent incident, the iPhone 14 crash detection feature immediately alerted the husband after his wife met with an accident. The feature also helped the man get the exact accident location and rush immediately to help. The Reddit post further explained that the man was on a call with his wife when the accident occurred but it was with the help of the crash detection feature that he was able to rush to the spot and provide aid before the ambulance arrived.

"While I was talking to my wife on the phone as she drove home from the store, I heard her scream, and the line went dead. Within several seconds, I received a notification from her iPhone telling me that she had been in a crash and giving me her exact location," the man, who's wife met with an accident wrote on Reddit. "I rushed over there and was there before the ambulance arrived, which her phone had called," the post further added.

So, how does the crash detection feature work? It is simple. The feature simply triggers Emergency SOS, which then contacts first anyone on the user's emergency contact list. An algorithm uses information from the iPhone and determines if a crash has occurred and then calls for assistance. For the unaware, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models users can head to the health app to add emergency contacts.