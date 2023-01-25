iPhone 14 down to its lowest price ever on Flipkart, iPhone 14 Plus gets huge discount too 

If you have been planning to buy the iPhone 14, this is the perfect time to do so because the smartphone is being sold with huge discounts on Flipkart. The iPhone 14, which is originally priced at Rs 79,900, is selling with a discount of Rs 10,000 on Flipkart. This year, the iPhone 14 line-up included four phones including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus and the pro models including the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Plus, however, couldn't help the company in generating revenue but it is a great phone to own. If you want to buy the iPhone 14 Plus, you can get that too at a discounted rate on Flipkart.

Here is how the deal works

The iPhone 14, which is priced at Rs 79,900, is now listed for Rs 66,900 on Flipkart. So buyers get a flat discount of Rs 13,000. The price cut is not inclusive of any bank offer or exchange offer. To further sweeten the deal, you can get a discount of up to 5 per cent if you have an Axis bank card. Furthermore, if you have an old iPhone, you can get up to Rs 21,400 in return for your old phone, which will lower the price of your new phone even more.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus, which is priced at Rs 89,900, is down to Rs 75,999 on Flipkart.The discount is not inclusive of any of any bank offer or exchange offer. To further sweeten the deal, you can get a discount of up to 5 per cent if you have an Axis bank card. Furthermore, if you have an old iPhone, you can get up to Rs 21,400 in return for your old phone, which will lower the price of your new phone even more.

iPhone 14: Specifications

For under Rs 50,000, the iPhone 14 is a powerful device. The Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with thin bezels, a wide colour gamut. The display supports HDR and comes with 1200-nits of brightness and Face ID sensors. It has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Powering the iPhone 14 is the A15 Bionic chip, which has a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor. The processor is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 14 runs the latest stable iOS 16 version.

For connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for 5G, Wi-Fi, dual SIM, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Lightning port for charging. In terms of the camera, the iPhone 14 features dual rear cameras which include a primary 12MP wide-angle sensor with a larger f/1.5 aperture, sensor-shift OIS, and a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. For video recording, it has support for Dolby Vision.