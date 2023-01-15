iPhone 14 gets flat Rs 12,901 discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, but is it worth buying?

Flipkart is hosting a Republic Day sale on its platform and is calling Big Saving Days sale. The sale went live earlier today and will continue until January 20. The e-commerce giant is offering pretty enticing deals on several 5G phones in India. People who have been waiting to buy iPhones at a discounted rate probably shouldn't miss this sale event. Flipkart is offering big discounts on iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. But, which one is a better deal? Keep reading to find out.

The iPhone 14 is listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 66,999. The handset was announced a few months back and its original retail price is Rs 79,900. This means that there is a flat discount of 12,901 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. This price is for the 128GB storage model. The iPhone 13 is also available at a pretty low price without any conditions.

Flipkart is currently selling the iPhone 13 with a starting price of Rs 59,499, which is for the 128GB model. Its current retail price is Rs 69,900, as per Apple's official website. So, people are getting a flat discount of Rs 10,401. Both phones are listed with at least Rs 1,000 discount bank card offers, which will make the deal sweeter.

But, which one is a better deal – iPhone 14 or iPhone 13? Well, the vote goes to the older model because of obvious reasons. Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are the same smartphones with little to no difference. Both the handsets come with the same chipset, battery, display, and basic camera setup are similar.

You get the latest software with the older version too. You will find it hard to differentiate both the phone in terms of design too. The biggest difference between both the 5G iPhones is that the new one comes with an emergency satellite feature, but this is not applicable in India. So, this is not a deal breaker.

It is better to buy the iPhone 13 smartphone because you are getting the same features that the new version ships with. People who want to save some money while having the same phone should consider buying the older version. The 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 69,499 on Flipkart. Amazon is also selling the handset at a similar price.