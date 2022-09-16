iPhone 14 goes on sale at a price of Rs 79,900 but you can get it for Rs 73,900

iPhone 14 is up for sale in India. The new iPhone model starts at a price of Rs 79,900 which is the same as the launch price of the iPhone 13 in the country. All this while, the iPhone 14 was up for pre-orders, wherein interested buyers have to visit the Apple India store, make the payment and book the model of their choice.

Now, customers who pre-booked the iPhone model will get the deliveries starting today and others can simply head over to the Apple India store, Flipkart, Amazon and other third-party platforms to make the purchase.

First the price. The iPhone 14 comes in three models 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage.

--iPhone 14 128GB comes at a price of Rs 79,900

--iPhone 14 256GB comes at a price of Rs 89,900

--iPhone 14 512GB comes at a price of Rs 1,09,900.

For the iPhone 14 sale, Apple is offering some discounts. The company has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer Rs 6,000 instant discount on shopping with HDFC credit card. Now, after the discount:

--iPhone 14 128GB is available at a discounted price of Rs 73,900

--iPhone 14 256GB is available at a discounted price of Rs 83,900

--iPhone 14 512GB is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,03,900.

During the sale, the iPhone 14 is available in 5 colour options blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red.

Now, in addition to the iPhone 14, some of the other newly launched products including the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE are on sale starting today. These products are also available on Apple India Store, Amazon, Flipkart and several other platforms. Notably, HDFC Bank offer is available on for all products. Additionally, Apple is offering No Cost EMI with credit cards from most leading banks.