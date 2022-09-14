iPhone 14 goes on sale on September 16: Price in India, bank offers and other details you must know

The much-awaited iPhone 14 is now official in India but consumers are still unable to purchase it. The smartphone model will go on sale for the very first time on September 16. As tradition goes, Apple has announced some offers to allow customers to purchase the iPhone model at a lower price tag.

The iPhone 14 is already available for pre-orders on the Apple India store and interested consumers can head to the website and book the phone. Notably, consumers who book the phone in advance will get deliveries starting September 16, Apple has officially confirmed. Now, at the time of pre-booking, the phone consumers will need to make the complete payment. For instance: if you purchase the iPhone 14 128GB model, you will need to pay Rs 79,900 at the time of pre-booking. Now, there are some discount offers as well, but not everyone will be eligible for them.

Firstly, the iPhone 14 will be available across several platforms including the Apple India store, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, and all other Apple resellers across the country. As for bank offers, Apple has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer up to Rs 6,000 instant discount. For instance: if you purchase the iPhone from Amazon you can get it for Rs 5000 off if you shop using HDFC credit or debit card. Now the final price drops the final price to around Rs 73,900.

Additionally, there's also an exchange offer available on most of these platforms. Flipkart is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 20,000 while Flipkart is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 16,500. So, if you want to sell your old iPhone / Android phone to upgrade to the new iPhone 14, you can do that as well and get the new iPhone model for a much lower price. It should be noted that the final exchange value depends primarily on the model and the condition of the phone. For instance: a phone with dents and cracks will get a lower exchange value when compared to phones that look perfect. Moreover, these platforms offer higher exchange value on iPhones than Android phones.

Coming to the price, the iPhone 14's price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of internal storage. The other two models with 256GB and 512GB storage come with a price tag of Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.