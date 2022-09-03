iPhone 14 hasn't arrived yet but you can check how the pill-shaped notch would look on your iPhone now

Ever since iPhone 14 was first mentioned on the internet, one rumour that has remained constant about the phone is that it will feature a pill-shaped notch. Apple may not experiment a lot with the design of the iPhone 14, but the notch is expected to be slightly tweaked. While the iPhone 14 is still a couple of days away from its launch, you can experience how the pill-shaped notch will look on your current iPhone. A concept designer has created a wallpaper that will let you check whether a pill-shaped cutout will look like it in-person.

Concept designer Ian Zelbo has created images that can give you a feel of the iPhone 14 in your current iPhone. If you are an iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max user, you can check how the cutout will look. Sharing the image on Twitter, Zelbo wrote, " For you iPhone Pro Max usersFull screen this and turn your phone upside down to see what iPhone 14 Pro Max will look like!". As per Macrumours, the images are designed to allow iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users to view the images full-sized, flip their phone upside down and get a feel of iPhone 14's pill-shaped notch.

Apple is expected to launch four new models; iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in its Far Out event scheduled to take place on September 7. The iPhones are expected to feature a flat-edge design, but iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The regular models are expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, whereas the pro models will feature a 6.7-inch display. The top-end variants could also include support for 120Hz display.

As per reports, the iPhone 14 is expected to carry the same price tag as the iPhone 13, which is Rs 79,900. However, if you are eyeing the pro variants, you may have to shell out a lot of money. The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature an A16 bionic chipset, which will undoubtedly be the most powerful chipset available in a smartphone. Currently, the A15 chipset is touted as the most powerful processor.



