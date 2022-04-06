iPhone 14: Here is everything we know about the next Apple iPhones so far

Apple will announce its next generation of flagship phones later this year. The company could launch the iPhone 14 series in either September or October if we go by previous iPhone launches. While we are still months away from the launch of the iPhone 14 series, a lot has already been leaked about the devices.

This year too, Apple is expected to launch as many as four smartphones that will be available at different price points. Though, it is being said that Apple could skip the mini version and instead, offer a phone with bigger screen size. Several reports have suggested that Apple hasn't received a good response for its latest iPhone 13 mini, which might be the reason why we may not get to see the mini version.

Apple's mini version is aimed at those users who prefer to have a phone with a very compact form factor, top-notch processing power, and camera capabilities. The iPhone 13 mini is no different and has a pocket-friendly design with a 5.4-inch display. Its compact screen makes it easier to handle it with one hand. But, we are in 2022, and phones these days come with more than 6.1-inch screen sizes to offer better gaming and binge-watching experience to users. So, the idea of offering a compact display might not be working for Apple, which is why it might be considering to launch a super-sized phone.

The leaks so far suggest that Apple will unveil iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is currently unclear whether Apple will actually go ahead with this arrangement and skip the mini version. Here's everything we know so far about the 2022 iPhones.

iPhone 14 series: Display, design

This year, Apple might finally remove the notch from its iPhones. Since 2017, the company has been launching smartphones with a notch, which houses the selfie camera and components for facial scanning. It is being said that Apple is considering a new design for its iPhone 14 series. It may finally opt for the punch-hole display design that we have been seeing on Android smartphones. It is being said that there will be a circular cut-out for the selfie camera and a pill-shaped cut-out for Face ID components.

But, don't get too excited about this, as this design will reportedly be limited to the Pro models. So, the standard iPhone 14 models will anyway arrive with the old design. Though, you may see some design changes at the back of the phones. It is being said that the iPhone 14 could have a thicker body, which will help eliminate the rear camera bump that we have seen on the flagship iPhone series. The upcoming iPhone 14 series could feature a titanium frame and Apple may incorporate a new vapor chamber thermal system in the devices for better heat dissipation.

This year too, Apple isn't expected to offer its ProMotion display tech with the standard model and this may remain limited to the Pro models. For those who are unaware, ProMotion is not something different and is similar to LTPO displays that you get on flagship Android phones. It automatically helps adjust display's refresh rate between 10Hz to 120Hz to save some battery.

Apple isn't expected to offer a curved-edged design and the iPhone 14 series will continue to feature flat screens with a boxy design, similar to older iPhones. The standard and the Pro models are said to arrive with a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max could pack a massive 6.7-inch panel.

iPhone 14 series: Processor, battery

Notable Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has asserted that Apple could decide to offer the new A16 Bionic chip with only Pro models. The regular model and the iPhone 14 Max may get the same A15 chip that is powering the iPhone 13 series. If this turns out to be true, then this won't be surprising. These days, several Android smartphone companies are also launching multiple phones in one lineup and are not offering high-end chipsets with all the phones. For instance, the recently launched iQOO 9 Pro ships with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, whereas the iQOO 9 has a year older Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

The 2022 iPhones are expected to offer longer battery life than the existing iPhone 13 series. These could be equipped with support for Wi-Fi 6E. The devices will undoubtedly be 5G-compatible.

iPhone 14 series: Camera

The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max could get a major upgrade in the camera department. Kuo suggested that these phones will have a larger rear camera module than the previous models as the company might be planning to accommodate a wider camera at the back. Though, some reports claim that the rear camera system will sit flush with the back. The devices could get a 48-megapixel camera, a good bump from the 12-megapixel sensors that are available on iPhone 13 series.