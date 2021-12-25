iPhone 14 in 2022 to get a punch-hole screen, notch likely to disappear

Just a couple of months after the launch of the iPhone 13 series, the leaks and renders of the iPhone 14 have already started doing the rounds. A new report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had suggested that the iPhone 14 will replace the notch with the hole-punch camera. Now a supply-chain report has confirmed the same.

9to5 Mac reports that the supply chain report has confirmed that LG will supply display panels to Apple with hole-punch cut-outs. The report by TheElec says that LG has suppled the OLED panels to Apple for the first time. LG had previously supplied LCD displays to the older iPhone generations. The company will be supplying low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels for Apple's iPhones that will be launched in 2022.

The LTPO TFT displays that are being supplied to Apple come with support for 120Hz and advanced technology that smartphone makers apply to their premium OLED panels for premium smartphones. The report specifically mentions that the OLED panels, which will be used in the future iPhones will come with punch-hole cutouts

Earlier, Kuo had predicted that the 2022 iPhone will feature a 48-megapixel lens. If the report turns out to be true, it will be a noticeable upgrade over the iPhone 13 as the device features 12-megapixel primary lens. However, that could only be true in the case of the top of the line iPhone 14 models. The base iPhone 14 model will reportedly stick with the 12-megapixel primary camera

The iPhone 14 will be powered by Apple's next-gen A16 Bionic chipset. Some reports also suggest that the processor is based on a 4nm manufacturing process, while some reports have suggested that it will be based on a 3nm manufacturing process. It has been previously reported by TheElec that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with 6.06-inch and 6.7-inch panels. The iPhone 14 Pro will be offered with 8GB RAM models, which will be a step-up from the 6GB RAM on the iPhone 13 Pro.

The iPhone 13 is currently the best selling phone in the entire iPhone 13 line-up. The smartphone is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, which is the base variant and Rs 89,990 for the 256GB variant.