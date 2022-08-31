iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro launch on Sept 7: Design, possible price, specs, everything else we know

Apple will host its latest event in about a week, but most of the features and details have already been leaked online. While it is expected to announce smartwatches and other products, the iPhone 14 series will likely be the star of the show. The company will likely unveil four models, but here we will take a look at only iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro: Design, expected price, specs, and more

This year, Apple will reportedly change its strategy and create a much bigger gap between its standard and Pro models. The reports so far have claimed that the iPhone 14 won't get a major redesign and it will retain the old design. This basically means we will get to see a broad-notched display and a dual camera setup at the back.

Apple is also expected to make subtle changes to design. The rumour mill claims that the screen will have support for 90Hz refresh rate. The rest of the details regarding the display are unknown. It could feature the same 6.1-inch display that we have seen on the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, will reportedly receive major changes in most departments. The device could pack a bigger 6.7-inch OLED display, which might have support for LTPO tech seen on Android phones. This basically means that the device will automatically be able to adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the content.

Apple is also expected to offer the Always-On display feature, which will reportedly remain exclusive to the Pro models. We might finally get to see the punch-hole display design, but this will again be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro according to the leaks. The smartphone will likely be powered by Apple's new A16 chip.

The iPhone 14 might be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, which one will find inside the iPhone 12 models. If this happens, then a lot of Apple fans will likely get disappointed considering the device will hold a premium price tag. The iPhone 13 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 79,900 and the new one is also expected to be priced in the same price, as suggested by the rumour mill.

Some experts are suggesting that Apple could decide to sell the 2022 iPhones at a much higher price. The iPhone 14 series is said to cost Rs 10,000 more than the iPhone 13 lineup. If this turns out to be true, then the price could start from Rs 89,900. If this will be the case, then the iPhone 14 should come with the latest A16 Bionic chip.

Besides, features like satellite connectivity, Astrophotography mode, and more are also expected to come with the Pro model. It could have a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, whereas the standard model might continue to feature a 12-megapixel dual rear camera system.