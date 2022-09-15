iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Watch 8 to go on sale on Apple India store, discount of Rs 6,000 for some buyers

The iPhone 14 and iPhone Pro will finally be up for sale on September 16. The devices were recently up for pre-orders and the sale will now take place tomorrow. Alongside the new iPhones, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE will also be available for purchase on the same day through Apple's authorised resellers and official online store. The price of the iPhone 14 series starts from Rs 79,990. Here's everything you need to know.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 was just recently announced by Apple. While this is a new device, there is no major difference when you compared it with the iPhone 13. Apple has made very minor changes, which might be the reason why the company introduced at the same old price. The iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB storage model.

But, I would recommend you to buy the iPhone 13 as this one will be available for as low as Rs 49,990 during Flipkart Big BillIon Days sale, which will start on September 23. This one too has a 6.1-inch display, a 12-megapixel dual-camera system, Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, and support for Emergency SOS feature via satellite, just like the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max has received some major advancements and improvements over the previous version. Apple has upgraded the rear camera to 48-megapixel as opposed to the 12-megepixel cameras seen on the iPhone 13 Pro models. The Pro models are using Apple's new A16 Bionic chipset, and the high-end models even have support for a high-refresh panel as well as LTPO tech. So, the devices can automatically adjust the display's refresh rate between 120Hz to 1Hz depending on the content. This will save some battery. There are other features too like Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, as well as Dynamic Island feature. The Pro models also have a new punch-hole display design that you don't get on iPhone 14 and Plus variants.

As for the pricing, the iPhone 14 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost you Rs 1,39,900.

Apple Watch 8 series, Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest premium smartwatch from Apple with features such as temperature fall detection, sleep tracking, ECG monitoring, irregular heartbeat notification, and blood oxygen sensors, Crash detection for severe car crashes and more. Apple also took the wraps off an affordable watch for budget-conscious users. The Apple Watch Series 8 price starts at Rs 45,900, whereas the Apple Watch SE will be on sale for Rs 29,900.

iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch sale on September 16: Offers

On Apple Store Online, customers get an instant discount of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards. However, this bank card offer is only applicable on those devices that are priced over Rs 54,900. There will also be EMI options. People who want discounts on the above-mentioned devices can check out exchange offers on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Apple India's online store.