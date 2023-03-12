iPhone 14 is available at its lowest price yet and is selling for under Rs 66,000 on Flipkart, details here

If you have been planning to buy the iPhone 14 for a long time but were having second thoughts due to the price, this might be your chance to get your hands on the device. The phone is selling for its lowest price ever on Flipkart as part of the Big Saving Days Sale that will go on until March 15. The discounted price of the iPhone 14, 128 GB variant, purple color, is Rs 65,999. The actual price of the phone is Rs 79,900. With such a massive discount on the device, people can take this opportunity to buy the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 selling at a discount on Flipkart

While the 128 GB variant is selling for a price of Rs 65,999, you can bring the price even lower if you take advantage of the various deals offered by Flipkart. If you want to exchange your existing phone, the cost of the iPhone 14 will be lowered further. Flipkart's website claims that you can get as much as Rs 20,000 additional discount. However, this largely depends on your phone's condition as well as the model that you are using.

If you are using a high-end phone which works absolutely fine, it will fetch you a higher exchange price. On the other hand, if you are using a budget phone that was bought long back, the discount that you get would be lower.

Flipkart is also offering some card deals that can help bring the price down even further. There is also an additional discount of Rs 13901 that has certain terms and conditions applied to it. You can check out these deals by visiting Flipkat's website and searching for the iPhone 14, purple color, 128 GB variant.

Talking about the other variants, the 256 GB variant is available for Rs 75,999 and the 512 GB variant is available for Rs 95,999. The original price of the 256 GB variant of the iPhone 14 is Rs 89,900 and the original selling price of the 512 GB variant is Rs 1,09,900.

About the iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 launched in India last year. The lineup consisted of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While there were a lot of similarities between the iPhone 14 and 2021's iPhone 13, the iPhone 14's Pro models had some noticeable changes like an enhanced processor and the much-talked-about dynamic island notch design.

The iPhone 14 camera also offers certain improvements in terms of low-light photography due to the addition of the Photonic Engine in its rear camera. However, photography in optimum light conditions remains the same with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

A lot of speculations are surfacing about the iPhone 15, which will most likely be launched in September this year.