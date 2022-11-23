iPhone 14 is available at lowest ever price on Amazon India, should you buy?

iPhone 14 is available at a discounted price on Amazon. Launched just a couple of months ago, the iPhone 14 is officially priced starting at Rs 79,900. If the price is out of your budget, Amazon is selling the new iPhone model for a much lower price.

The 128GB model of the iPhone 14 is listed at a price of Rs 77400 on Amazon, which Rs 2500 lower than the original price of the phone. Additionally, Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank and is offering Rs 5000 flat discount.

Now, with the bank offer the price of the iPhone 14 drops to Rs 72400, which is one of the lowest ever since its launched. The bank offer is available on HDFC credit card as well as debit card. So, if you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 14 for a long time this is surely the best time.

iPhone 14 for Rs 72400 is the best deal you will find right now. So, if you are still using one of the old iPhone models like the iPhone 11, iPhone XR or even the iPhone 12, this is the best time to upgrade. However, if you are using the iPhone 13, then it's better to wait for the iPhone 15, which is expected to launch later next year. The upcoming iPhone model is tipped to bring many upgrades over the predecessor in terms of performance, cameras as well as battery. The design is also said to change significantly.

The latest iPhone 14 offers a 6.1-inch liquid retina display with wide notched design unlike the Pro models that come with Dynamic Island. It is powered by A15 Bionic chipset coupled with a minimum of 128GB storage, latest iOS 16 software. On the camera front, the iPhone 14 includes the same set of cameras as the iPhone 13, two cameras on the rear panel and single front camera. The battery performance of the iPhone 14 is slightly better than the iPhone 13, but that doesn't mean that the old iPhone model isn't good enough. Currently, the iPhone 13 is listed at a price of Rs 65000 on Amazon with some bank offers.