iPhone 14 is launching in September, but we already know almost everything about it

iPhone 14 is coming soon. In fact, as early as September and that's what rumours and leaks suggest. Apple hasn't confirmed anything about the upcoming iPhone models yet but we expect the brand to reveal some details by next month. If rumours are considered, the iPhone 14 series will go official on September 13. Again, the official launch date is yet to be confirmed, so hold on there.

For the iPhone 14 series this year, we will most likely see four new models. But, there will not be a mini model. In other words, we will not get the iPhone 13 mini successor this year and that's because the mini models impacted the sales of iPhone SE models. Earlier this year, Apple launched the iPhone SE (2022) edition for a price starting at Rs 43,900. Instead, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch the iPhone 14 Max.

Now, we will talk about the iPhone 14 Max some other day. In this piece, let's take a quick look at everything we know about the vanilla model aka the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 launching: Details we know

A lot has already been revealed about the iPhone 14 model. Its design, the hardware setup, the camera details, the battery and other things. Let's take a quick look at all that iPhone 14 is expected to offer to consumers, at least that's what rumours and leaks suggest.

-The design won't change much. The iPhone 14 is said to look almost like the iPhone just with slightly larger camera modules. In other words, the notch will be there and the form factor and the bezels will be just as the predecessor.

-The iPhone 14 model is tipped to bring two cameras in the rear panel and a single sensor on the front. The camera specifications could remain the same, just that the iPhone 14 is said to sport larger sensors. This also means that the iPhone 14 will be better in terms of low-light photography.

-The iPhone 13 offers an all-day battery life. The upcoming iPhone 14 is expected to be better in terms of overall battery performance. Now, that will be great news for consumers waiting to upgrade their old iPhone to the iPhone 14.

-What about the performance? Well, some rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which runs the iPhone 13 series. Other reports suggest that the phone will come with Apple's next generation A16 Bionic chip, which is said to be a slight upgrade over the previous gen chipset. So, the confusion still continues. But, sure it will be odd to have the new iPhone come with an old chip, which hasn't happened previously.

-There's no doubt that the upcoming iPhone model will run on iOS 16 out of the box, which Apple announced at WWDC 2020 event earlier this year.

So, considering the rumours and leaks circulating on the internet, the iPhone 14 may not be a big upgrade over the iPhone 13, but the changes are going to improve the overall user experience.

In terms of pricing, it is also possible that the iPhone 14 will launch at almost the same price as the iPhone 13. One of the past reports suggests that the iPhone 14 will launch at a starting price of $799. The iPhone 13 in India currently starts at a price of Rs 79,900. Though this is the official pricing, several platforms are offering massive discounts that drop the price significantly.

