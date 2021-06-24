iPhone 14 is likely to be cheaper in 2022 because iPhone 12 mini is going away

The iPhone 12s or iPhone 13 might still be months away from launch, but we have started getting chatter around next year's iPhones, likely to be the iPhone 14 series. Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has come up with a new investor note where he claims the company will launch four new iPhone models, but there will be no iPhone 14 mini.

The analyst says that Apple may launch two low-end versions of 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhones, while there will be two other premium models with exact screen sizes. He further adds that the iPhone 14 may come with the lowest price tag for the 6.7-inch iPhone. Those who follow Apple closely may realise that Kuo is referring to a cheaper iPhone 12 Pro Max model next year. For the record, Apple's Pro Max model is one of the most premium models in the entire range, and we have seen that for iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and most likely will see that for iPhone 13 Pro Max (or iPhone 12s Pro Max).

Another reason to launch a cheaper 6.7-inch iPhone may be linked to the mini iPhone going away forever. The new predictions come courtesy of 9to5Mac, which has cited Ming-Chi Kuo.

The analyst goes on to predict that the growth drivers for the new iPhones in the second half of 2022 will be under-display fingerprint support which will use Apple's technology. We assume that this could be an advanced version of the Touch ID seen on old iPhone models. Next, Kuo expects that the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max price of under Rs 70,000 could help get excellent traction in several markets. Lastly, he adds that there could be a wide-camera upgrade to 48-megapixels for the Pro models next - iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The pricing bit for the iPhone 14 Max is one of the most interesting predictions by Kuo as Apple tends to sell the biggest sized iPhone at a very premium price. For context, the iPhone 12 Pro Max featuring a 6.7-inch display retails at Rs 129,900.

It will be interesting to see whether Apple launches the iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 12s mini this year as a follow up to the iPhone 12 mini that launched last year. The new prediction by analyst Kuo corroborates a recent report that claimed reception for the iPhone 12 mini hasn't been overwhelming, and Apple may have stopped manufacturing the mini version. The overall consumer demand may have forced Apple to rethink its strategy behind a smaller iPhone version, and the company may test the waters with a 6.7-inch model.

A larger display on a cheaper iPhone may work wonders for Apple and may repeat the feat iPhone 11 created when it was announced in 2019.



There's still some time for the iPhone 14 range, but we will keep an eye on this interesting development. Till then, we expect Apple may launch the new iPhones on September 14, and the phones may go on pre-orders by the end of September.