iPhone 14 is selling at lowest ever price, should you buy or wait for iPhone 15?

iPhone 14 is the latest offering from Apple. The original price of the iPhone 14 in India starts from Rs 79900 for the base 128GB storage. So, if you want to buy the iPhone 14 at the best price right now, head over to the Amazon India website. The iPhone 14 models are selling at lowest ever price tag.

The iPhone 14 comes in three variants – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB – and all three models are available with discounts right now. First, check out the retail prices:

--iPhone 14 128GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 79900.

-- iPhone 14 256GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 89900.

-- iPhone 14 512GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 1,09,900.

On Amazon, the iPhone 14 128GB model is selling at a lower price of Rs 77900. Additionally, Amazon has partnered with HDFC bank to offer Rs 5000 instant discount. Now, the offers clubbed together will bring the price of the iPhone 14 128GB storage model down to Rs 72900. Originally, the iPhone 14 starts at a price of Rs 79900, going up to Rs 1,09,900. After the discount, the iPhone 14 258GB model can be grabbed at a price of Rs 82900 while the 518GB model can be purchased at Rs 102900.

So, if you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 14 for a long time, this is surely the right time to grab it.

Now the question is – who should buy the iPhone 14? The answer is simple. The iPhone 14 only makes sense for old iPhone users and not the ones who are using the iPhone 13 or even the iPhone 12 for that matter.

Now, if you are using iPhone models like the iPhone 11 or the iPhone XR or even the iPhone X should go for the iPhone 14. However, if you are using one of the newer iPhone models, it is better to wait for the iPhone 15, which is expected to go official during the fall of 2023.

Rumours around iPhone 15 have already started circulating on the internet and it appears that the upcoming iPhone model will be a much-upgraded version compared to the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 is said to be powered by Apple's newest chipset, the A17 Bionic chip, and offer a better set of cameras as well as battery. Some rumours also suggest that Apple may bring Dynamic Island support, which is currently available only on the iPhone 14 Pro models. A couple of other reports also suggest that the iPhone 15 could be the first model from Apple to come with a USB Type C port. Notably, Apple still hasn't revealed anything about the next generation iPhone models or whether it will be called iPhone 15 or something else.