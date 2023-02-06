iPhone 14 is selling with more than Rs 10,000 flat discount: should you buy?

iPhone 14 is available at lowest ever price in India right now. Launched just a couple of months ago, the latest iPhone model is already selling at a massive discount. Officially, the iPhone 14 is available for a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of internal storage. But now, after the flat discount, interested buyers will be able to buy the smartphone for Rs 69,499. The discount offer is available on Flipkart.

Flipkart is currently selling the iPhone 14 for a flat discount price of Rs 72,499. In addition, the e-commerce giant has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer another Rs 4000 discount. Now, the bank offer cuts the price of the iPhone 14 further down to Rs 69,499. Additionally, Flipkart is offering exchange offer as well.

The e-commerce giant is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 23,000, which cuts the price further. After the exchange offer, consumers will be able to purchase the iPhone model for as low as Rs 46499. Now, on this note, one should know that the exchange value depends on the condition of the phone. This simply means that if your phone is damaged in any aspect, the exchange value will be reduced. It should also be noted that iPhones and other flagship devices from brands like Samsung, Google, OnePlus offer better exchange value.

Currently, Flipkart is selling the iPhone 14 at a flat discount price of Rs 72,499 for the base model with 128GB of internal storage. The other two models are available at a discounted price. The 256GB storage model of the iPhone 14 is listed at a price of Rs 82,499. The top-end model with 512GB internal storage is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,02,499. Officially, the iPhone 14 is available for Rs 79,900 for the base model. The 256GB and 512GB storage models are available at a price of Rs 89,900 and 109900, respectively.

Now, the question is – should you buy the iPhone 14 at this discounted price tag? We would say it is a good deal. The iPhone 14 is available at lowest ever price since its launch. It makes total sense to get the iPhone 14 for a discounted price. The iPhone 13 is now an old model and this year we will get the iPhone 15. So, it makes sense to get the iPhone 14 right now.

The iPhone 14 for the discounted price is a tempting deal. It offers a flagship-level design and also performance. It also offers top-notch camera performance and the battery life in this one has also improved when compared to its predecessor.