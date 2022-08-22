iPhone 14 launch and release date details leaked online

Apple is said to launch the iPhone 14 way earlier than expected, compared to previous launches. While the company is yet to reveal the official launch date of its new iPhones, a report from Bloomberg claims that the iPhone 14 event will be held on September 6. The cited source also revealed that the device will be released on September 16.

The new iPhones usually launch either in the second or third week of September. But, the iPhone 14 series is expected to make its debut a bit early. If Apple is actually planning to host the event on the mentioned date, then we should hear about the official launch date in the coming days. If you are excited to see the new iPhones, then your wait is almost over. Here's a quick look at the expected price and specifications of the iPhone 14 series.

Apple iPhone 14 series: Expected price in India

The price of the Apple iPhone 14 series will likely be announced on September 6. A few analysts suggest that the price could be much higher than the iPhone 13 series, while some reports claim that Apple could decide to offer the new iPhones at the same old prices. To recall, the iPhone 13 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 79,990. Although, you might get to buy the devices at pretty low prices with bank and exchange available on different platforms.

Apple iPhone 14 series: Expected specifications

Apple's iPhone 14 will reportedly have a design similar to the iPhone 13 series and only the Pro models are rumoured to get a major design refresh. So, you might not get to see the punch-hole display design that most of Android phones have. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max models are expected to feature a wide notch design on the front and one might still see the same dual rear camera setup. The Pro models are speculated to arrive with a punch-hole display design. All the iPhone 14 models will likely offer a glass back design with aluminum frames, just like last year's iPhones.

The regular model is rumoured to sport a 6.1-inch OLED 90Hz display. The iPhone 14 is expected to feature flat sides, similar to most iPhones out there. The device is expected to have support for higher peak brightness for a better outdoor viewing experience. The iPhone 14 Pro models are speculated to have a 6.7-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro variants will likely have support for LTPO tech.

Apple's iPhone 14 smartphone will reportedly pack last year's Bionic A15 chipset, which is also powering the iPhone 13 smartphone. It could be backed by faster LPDDR5 RAM and the base model could be 6GB RAM for better performance. The iPhone 14 Pro models will likely be powered by the new A16 chip.

There is no doubt that the iPhone 14 series will ship with the latest iOS 16 operating system. While there is no information of the battery unit, the new iPhones are expected to offer better battery life than the new ones.

Apple isn't expected to make major changes to the cheaper models of iPhone 14. The standard versions could feature a dual camera setup on the back side. One of them is said to be the same 12-megapixel primary camera, but this one could have a new ultra-wide-angle camera.

The regular models are not expected to have a dedicated zoom lens as this will likely be available only on the Pro models. The standard version could use the same ultra-wide camera from iPhone 13 Pro model, which has support for auto-focusing and macro capabilities. The iPhone 14 Pro models are said to feature a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, which will be a major upgrade.

