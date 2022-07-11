iPhone 14 launch date, price, specifications and everything else known so far

iPhone 14 launch event is only a few weeks away. Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models late this year. The company has not announced the iPhone 14 launch date yet. While we wait for the official Apple event invite, here is a quick look at the iPhone 14 series specifications, rumoured launch date, features and other details known so far.

iPhone 14 launch date

Apple typically hosts its iPhone launch event in September. We are a couple of months away from the rumoured launch timeline. Apple is expected to confirm the official iPhone 14 launch date sometime in late August or early September.

According to the rumour mill, the iPhone 14 launch event will be hosted on September 13.

iPhone 14 models

Four new iPhone 14 models will launch later this year. Apple will launch two Pro and two standard iPhone 14 models. There will be no mini version this time around owing to poor sales. Apple is instead expected to launch a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max.

The iPhone 14 Max will sit between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro. There will also be a high-end iPhone 14 Pro Max completing the lineup.

iPhone 14 price

Apple will announce the iPhone 14 series price and sale details at the event in September. Meanwhile, an analyst claims that the iPhone 14 price could be about $100 more than the iPhone 13 series. If true, the base iPhone 14 could be available for $899, whereas the iPhone 14 Max could launch for $999. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could be priced at $1,099 and $1,1199, respectively.

In India, the iPhone 14 could launch for Rs 89,900, whereas the iPhone 14 Max could be priced at Rs 99,900. The iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900.

iPhone 14 specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get significant upgrades this year. Apple is said to introduce a new 48MP primary camera exclusively for the Pro models. The sensor will be 57 per cent bigger than the iPhone 13 Pro. There will also be a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera along with the LiDAR sensor. The iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 will get a dual-camera setup on the back. There will be a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to get the new A16 Bionic chip. Apple will reportedly use the A15 Bionic chipset in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. The same chipset is currently used in the iPhone 13 series.

All four iPhone models will have 6GB of RAM. The 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are said to feature up to 2TB on internal storage.

In terms of battery capacity, the iPhone 14 Max will have the biggest battery in the lineup. It will pack a 4325 mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a marginally smaller 4323 mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Pro will pack a 3200 mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 14 will pack a 3279 mAh battery. All four models will support 20W fast charging.

At the front, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will feature a wide notch for Face ID sensors and the front camera. They will sport a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate support. The Pro models will also come with an Always-on Display feature, which will be unlocked in iOS 16.