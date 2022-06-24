iPhone 14 launch date, specifications, camera leaks and everything else known so far

iPhone 14 specifications continue to surface online as we get closer to the rumoured launch timeline. According to the rumour mill, Apple plans to launch four new iPhone 14 models in September. The mini model will go missing this year and instead, Apple will debut its first non-Pro iPhone model with a 6.7-inch display. This iPhone will be called the iPhone 14 Max.

Other than the iPhone 14 Max, Apple will launch the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models are said to get some significant upgrades this year, especially in the camera and design department. Here is everything you need to know about the new iPhone 14 series ahead of the launch.

iPhone 14 launch date

We are still about three months away from the typical iPhone launch event timeline. Apple is known for hosting its iPhone launch events in September. The rumour mill claimed that the iPhone 14 Apple event will be hosted on September 13.

Apple has not confirmed any details about the iPhone 14 launch event. And since we are still a few months away from the launch, it is best to take the leaked date with a pinch of salt.

iPhone 14 Pro models to get the new design

The iPhone 14 series will continue to sport a flat frame design. It is majorly at the front where the iPhone 14 will see some changes. On the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, Apple will replace the wide notch with a hole-punch and a pill-shaped cutout. These cutouts will house the front camera and Face ID sensors.

The standard iPhone 14 and Phone 14 Max will continue to sport the wide notch. They will feature an aluminium frame as opposed to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's stainless steel frame.

Display

Apple will launch the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display panels. The OLED displays will support a 120Hz ProMotion display. Unlike many Android flagship smartphones, the iPhone 14 series will continue to sport a flat display.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will also sport the same display size. However, these two affordable variants of Apple's flagship iPhones will feature a 60Hz display.

Processor, RAM and battery

Due to the ongoing chip shortage, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max might feature an A15 Bionic chip, which is found in the iPhone 13 series. Apple could rebrand the chip for marketing purposes.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the new A16 Bionic chip, which will be based on a 4nm fabrication process.

All four iPhone 14 models are likely to feature 6GB of RAM. Apple is also likely to offer a slightly bigger battery on the two 6.1-inch iPhones.

The iPhone 14 is rumoured to pack a 3279 mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the iPhone 13's 3227 mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Pro will pack a 3200 mAh battery. In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 3095 mAh battery.

The new iPhone 14 Max could pack a 4325 mAh battery, which will be a couple of mAh larger than the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 4323 mAh cell.

Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series with 20W fast charging support.

Camera

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport a triple-camera setup with a LiDAR sensor. The main camera will feature a 48MP sensor, which is said to be 57 per cent larger than the iPhone 13 Pro's sensor. It will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue to sport a dual-camera setup. One can expect the phones to feature a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Selfies could get better as Apple is reportedly bringing support for autofocus on the front camera of the iPhone 14 series.

Software

As expected from the latest iPhone models, the new iPhone 14 series will boot iOS 16 out of the box. Apple unveiled the new iOS 16 features at WWDC 22 earlier this month. The iOS 16 release date is unknown at the moment. It is expected to be available via an OTA update days after the iPhone 14 launch event in September.